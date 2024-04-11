Brigette Romanek's New Collab With Loloi is Giving Quiet Luxury at its Finest — And This Style Editor Has Picked Her Faves

How lucky are we? No, I'm not talking about Monday's solar eclipse (although if you saw it, shoot me a DM). I'm talking about famed interior designer Brigette Romanek's new collab with fan-favorite retailer Loloi, a luxurious collection that, in my opinion, embodies the phrase 'quiet luxury.'

A longtime leader in rugs and home textiles in the U.S., Loloi is certainly one of the best home decor brands of the current era. And when it came to approach Brigette for an exclusive collection, the retailer's reputation certainly carried weight. 'This collaboration came about because I was a fan of Loloi as a company. I knew their work, and I liked their approach of working closely with their designers and taking the time to understand what matters to each of us,' the designer exclusively tells Livingetc. 'I also appreciate that they’re a family-owned company. When Loloi approached my team, I fell in love with the idea of collaborating on a collection.'

For Brigette, 'inspiration can come just from opening my eyes and being present,' she continues. 'Sometimes it’s conversations with other artists or colleagues or going to museums. I always try to remember to be soulful about what I’m doing, and inspiration naturally arises.'

The new drop includes four distinct rug lines — the Orly, the Frida, the Knox, and the Dana, each of which is handmade in India and named after the important women in Brigette's life — and an assortment of complementary throw pillows. 'I always want to design spaces that encourage gathering with the people that you love,' she explains, 'so I wanted to use these rugs to pay tribute to the friends and family in my life that I love gathering with.'

Whether you're a fan of Brigette's individually or you just happened to resonate with her chic minimalist aesthetic on display above, this collection and its grounding appeal is sure to wow any contemporary design lover. I've picked out some personal highlights below — but you can shop the full collection at loloirugs.com.

Best rugs

Best Pillows

Ivory / Natural, 18" x 18" View at Loloi In a collection that's already quite tonal, I was of course attracted to this nubby two-toned throw. It achieves playful neutrality (I just coined that phrase) with ease. Charcoal / Natural, 16" x 26" View at Loloi Abstract and exciting, this 16" x 26" would work as an excellent accent against a solid couch or living room vignette. Navy / Blue, 12" x 27" View at Loloi I love the texture of this mixed-material lumbar pillow, and the squiggly design adds a bolt of energy out either side.

Loving all this Loloi? Be sure to check out our picks from the Amber Lewis collection and the Joanna Gaines collection, as well.