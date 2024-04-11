Brigette Romanek's New Collab With Loloi is Giving Quiet Luxury at its Finest — And This Style Editor Has Picked Her Faves
The famed interior designer has crafted an excellent slate of rugs and throw pillows that are simple but luxurious; elegant but not ornate; and cozy but not trad.
How lucky are we? No, I'm not talking about Monday's solar eclipse (although if you saw it, shoot me a DM). I'm talking about famed interior designer Brigette Romanek's new collab with fan-favorite retailer Loloi, a luxurious collection that, in my opinion, embodies the phrase 'quiet luxury.'
A longtime leader in rugs and home textiles in the U.S., Loloi is certainly one of the best home decor brands of the current era. And when it came to approach Brigette for an exclusive collection, the retailer's reputation certainly carried weight. 'This collaboration came about because I was a fan of Loloi as a company. I knew their work, and I liked their approach of working closely with their designers and taking the time to understand what matters to each of us,' the designer exclusively tells Livingetc. 'I also appreciate that they’re a family-owned company. When Loloi approached my team, I fell in love with the idea of collaborating on a collection.'
For Brigette, 'inspiration can come just from opening my eyes and being present,' she continues. 'Sometimes it’s conversations with other artists or colleagues or going to museums. I always try to remember to be soulful about what I’m doing, and inspiration naturally arises.'
The new drop includes four distinct rug lines — the Orly, the Frida, the Knox, and the Dana, each of which is handmade in India and named after the important women in Brigette's life — and an assortment of complementary throw pillows. 'I always want to design spaces that encourage gathering with the people that you love,' she explains, 'so I wanted to use these rugs to pay tribute to the friends and family in my life that I love gathering with.'
Whether you're a fan of Brigette's individually or you just happened to resonate with her chic minimalist aesthetic on display above, this collection and its grounding appeal is sure to wow any contemporary design lover. I've picked out some personal highlights below — but you can shop the full collection at loloirugs.com.
Best rugs
The rugs in the Dana collection offer a shaggy, high-low texture that's heaven for your feet, while its broken stripes design is meant to look energetic, fresh, and natural. Plus, this sandy colorway looks just as good as the real thing (but not nearly as messy).
This iteration of the Frida caught my eye right away — it's neutral, yes, but the subtle fade in color as you move from the top of the rug to the bottom looks and feels so functional, as though it is directing your eye throughout the room.
It's no secret that I am a sucker for checkerboard (it's one millennial habit I'm not sure I'll ever quit), so the Knox collection is unsurprisingly my favorite. This rich mocha colorway imbues some rustic charm into a very modern geometric pattern.
The subtle gradient covering the Ivory Sky colorway is as beautiful and the heavens themselves. Such a slight change in color and tone reminds me of the look of the clouds as they shift and reflect gorgeous rays of light.
The terracotta colorway ups the ante here; at risk of sounding like Chandler Bing ... could it be any more modern?
Much like its namesake, Orly's Denim is a soft-but-sturdy and slightly desaturated blue that goes with everything. As versatile as your favorite pair of jeans.
The heathered tonality in all of the Orly pieces is inspired by the veining of natural stones, and that homage is quite apparent here. Plus, the lighter tone around the outside is meant to help with framing.
The Graphite colorway really gives you a good sense of the Frida's nubby, knotted texture — a great sensation while walking.
Best Pillows
In a collection that's already quite tonal, I was of course attracted to this nubby two-toned throw. It achieves playful neutrality (I just coined that phrase) with ease.
Abstract and exciting, this 16" x 26" would work as an excellent accent against a solid couch or living room vignette.
Loving all this Loloi? Be sure to check out our picks from the Amber Lewis collection and the Joanna Gaines collection, as well.
