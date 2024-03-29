Joanna Gaines Has the Perfect Rule For What Size Your Area Rug Should Be
Ever wonder how you should style your throw pillows and area rugs? HGTV mainstay Joanna Gaines filled us in on some of her tried and true advice (before we shopped her new collection, of course).
You already know award-winning textile company Loloi for its gorgeous (and affordable!) area rugs, but now you'll know it for something else: a collaboration with beloved, prolific designer Joanna Gaines, the tour de force behind the popular brand Magnolia Home and one-half of the HGTV smash Fixer Upper.'
The new collection of area rugs and throw pillows dropped last week (and is now available for purchase at a few of the best home decor brands), but we just got the chance to catch up with Joanna and ask her a few questions about how she likes to style such home decor mainstays. If you're in the market for a spring refresh, these could be just the collection — and how-to piece — for you. Each piece is neutral enough to fit in with most design schemes, elegant and luxurious enough to brag about, and affordable enough to invest in. Sounds like a trifecta if you ask us!
Joanna Gaines' Do's and Don'ts for Rug Placement and Styling
When it comes to rug styling, there is no better person to ask than the rug designer herself. So though this advice isn't collection-specific, Joanna did share with us a few of the guidelines she normally follows — and we'd bet that criteria applies in the case of these Loloi pieces, as well.
'I’m not one for rules, but I do like to begin the design of any space with the rug first, and then use that foundation to build on with furniture and decor,' she tells Livingetc. 'So really, it’s about choosing a rug that you love and then letting everything else fall into place once that color palette is established.'
Regarding sizing, 'it’s usually a safe bet to opt for the larger rug,' she continued. 'Counterintuitively, it can often make the room it’s in feel larger, too. The general rule of thumb is that at least the front legs of the piece of furniture, but ideally all four legs, should sit on the rug.'
Joanna Gaines Dos and Don'ts for Throw Pillow Styling
Of course, we had to pick Joanna's brain about her favorite throw pillow styling techniques, as well. The designer tells us she likes to 'start with the largest pillow first, which is usually the one in the back,' before she reaches for something 'textured and neutral that I can then build on with other colors and patterns.' Much like her approach to rugs, her approach to throw pillows involves starting with a 'beautiful textured neutral' then 'playing up color and pattern from there.'
Luckily though, Joanna doesn't believe there is a really a wrong way to do this. 'It's more about what speaks to you,' she says, 'as long as there's a unifying color or texture style that pulls it all together.'
Shop the full collaboration here and some of our favorite selects below.
Our Favorite Rugs From the Joanna Gaines x Loloi Collaboration
Price: $213.83
Was: $509.99
This hand-tufted area rug features a clean geometric design and a gorgeous neutral stone coloring that complements most design schemes — meaning you can easily slot this into any space.
Price: $101.54
Was: $184.99
The combination brown and green hues here are almost evocative of regency-era England — very royal, very rich, and very proud. Truly one of the best rugs of the collection!
Price: $155.45
Was: $269.99
You can't help but be drawn to this iteration of the Gigi, with its raised, textural design (added dimension!) and subtle two-toned coloring. Super luxurious and maybe one of the best gray rugs on the market.
Price: $176.99
Was: $309.99
Rich, earthy tones adorn this lovely oatmeal-colored piece — undoubtedly one of the collection's stand outs if you ask us. The lighter blue accents are especially notable.
Price: $156.90
Was: $289
Add a little spring to your step with this brushed/burnt-out blue/gray rug based on Türkiye Oushak design. So timeless!
Our Favorite Throw Pillows from The Joanna Gaines x Loloi Collaboration
Price: $79
Interlocking terracotta stripes criss and cross atop this 100% cotton, cream-colored pillow that's 'reminiscent of vintage flour sack stripes' — a 'nod to historic textiles.'
Price: $79
We're loving the Riley's muted green coloring and contrasting fringe — a really playful duo for a pillow.
Price: $79
You can practically feel how cozy the joy throw pillow is just by looking at it. The woven design must be so nice to lay your head on.
Price: $69
According to Loloi and Magnolia, the Elaine pillow is meant to add a touch of 'vintage charm' to your room with its 'antique-toned beige and sage ticking stripe pattern.' Traditional and classic but purchased new!
Price: $89
This yellow-y broken stripe pattern is a departure from your typical throw pillow, but at a price point we can all agree on.
