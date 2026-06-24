Okay, I have high standards when it comes to the best at-home coffee machines. I like a semi-automatic style that brews a perfectly silky espresso shot, with a rich crema layer, and a milk frother attached. However, when the temperatures hit 38 degrees, it becomes a completely different story. Suddenly, it's all about iced coffee, and for that I've got my eye on Breville's single-serve Iced Coffee Maker, (which happens to be 51% off in the Amazon Prime Sale right now).

Normally, it still costs just under £50; adding this iced coffee machine to your morning line-up is the easiest way to start making cold beverages this summer. And even better than the affordable price tag are the stellar reviews to go with it. One shares, "I was reluctant at first about purchasing due to the price; I thought it wouldn't be good. How wrong I was; this has been the best purchase ever. It's so simple to use, easy to clean, and the iced coffee it makes is delicious."

I mean, nothing beats a simple morning routine, especially when hot days have us all feeling a little more lethargic. And with this iced coffee maker, you also get a reusable cup, so you can have a refreshing cup of coffee on the go. Convenient? Affordable? Small-space friendly? What's not to love! The only thing you need to know is that it's part of Prime Day Deals, so if you're not a member already, you'll need to sign up first to get the discount.

Breville Single Serve Iced Coffee Machine Plus Coffee Cup £21.99 at Amazon UK In three easy steps, you can have cold coffee to take with you on the go, or to keep you cool when even the indoors feel hot. All you have to do to start brewing is fill the machine with water, scoop in your coffee, add ice to your tumbler, and press start — no more guessing the correct ratios or waiting hours for cold brew. Reviewers warn that the removable filter can get dirty easily, but that a simple rinse cleans it up.



A machine like this is typically supplementary. Meaning you probably already have a quality espresso machine or drip coffee maker, and this is a fun coffee station addition that quenches a specific thirst. Sometimes that makes pulling the trigger on these products a bit trickier — do you really need a separate iced coffee maker?

Well, beyond the fabulous price, there are a few things that make this iced coffee maker worth considering. First of all, the size is very conducive to small countertops. At 9cm deep x 25cm wide x 34cm high, you could easily tuck this away in a cabinet in the off-season, or keep it out on the counter if needed.

And you can't ignore the cup inclusion. I love having a mug dedicated to a specific drink (not to mention a range of cups makes your coffee mug organization more visually interesting), and you can use this reusable style while traveling or when lounging in your outdoor space.

It may not be as luxurious or high-tech as cold brew machines like the Smeg Cold Brew and espresso maker, but the Breville Iced Coffee Maker is definitely one of the simplest, straightforward machines I've spotted on the market. Sometimes, sticking to the basics is better anyhow.

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But it's definitely not your only compact option. There are plenty of other ways to enjoy a cold coffee beverage this summer without the fuss of a full espresso machine. Below are a few more iced coffee favorites that are also small-kitchen-friendly.

I love talking about coffee, especially when it means discovering new products that help elevate a coffee station and ease the morning routine. This might just be the new thing that a summer coffee nook isn't complete without.

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