The best dark green sofas - make your love for this timeless color official with one of these 9 picks
Find the perfect dark green sofa to fit your space and your budget
What started as a trend has now almost cemented itself as something timeless - almost a new neutral. Dark green has had an upsurge in popularity over the past few years, however, this has not subsided like most color trends.
We love how versatile this shade is, like a navy blue, dark green works with a range of shades, from raspberry to orange, white, and even black, making it one of the best sofas and couch colors to have.
So it is no surprise you want to get a dark green sofa, but now that you have decided on a shade comes the hard part, finding the right sofa for you. It can be difficult to find a piece that works for your needs and space. Given that sofas can be expensive it is not a decision you want to rush into either.
We have taken the time to compile the top dark green sofas, providing you with options for every budget, space, and aesthetic. There is something for everyone.
Best affordable dark green sofa
Dimensions: 33.1''H x 56.3''W x 31.1''D
Material: Velvet
Price: $232.99
This green velvet sofa is the perfect dark green piece to add to any space, especially small living rooms. Its compact size does not compromise on impact as this bold color really packs a punch. The solid wood legs make it a sensible choice for longevity, whilst the velvet material is also durable. Simply wipe clean with a damp cloth.
Some budget-friendly options fail to provide the necessary comfort level. In this case, the foam pillows add a luxurious structure and pillows that needn't be plumped.
Dimensions: 30.25"H x 73.5"W x 30.75"D
Material: Polyester and foam
Price: $650
It doesn't get much better than this. A sofa of this size for that price! Unheard of. This piece offers glamorous style and contemporary look with a hint of the classic Chesterfield design that offers timeless appeal.
With the deep seat and upholstered arms this sofa offers comfort alongside aesthetics. We can just imagine nestling into those corners on a cold fall night.
Dimensions: 71"L x 32.3"W x 32.3"H
Material: Velvet
Price: $381.89
This sofa is serving up luxury on a budget. From the emerald green shade in plush velvet to the neat bolster pillows everything points to modern luxury. What more could you want? Oh did I mention that all the cushion covers are removable and totally washable?
If you are looking for an affordable contemporary take on the green velvet sofa you would be hard-pressed to find one better than this.
Best sectional dark green sofa
Dimensions: 102.4"L x 69.2"W x 36.6"H
Material: Corduroy
Price: $1399.99
The dark green sofa market is dominated by velvet, and we aren't complaining as it works so well, but sometimes you want something a bit different. Enter this corduroy beauty. The unique fabric offers up a bit of diversity amongst a sea of green velvet.
If comfort is your priority you can't get much better than six plush pillows. We can just picture lying out on this sectional and getting really cozy surrounded by pillows and throws.
Dimensions: 33"H x 112"W x 63"D
Material: wood frame, foam, polyester
Price: $1,899
If you are a fan of the simple and fresh Scandi aesthetic then this one is for you. The wide open silhouette combined with the angular tapered legs gives a nod to the mid-century look. While the natural-looking upholstery looks timeless and practical.
This sofa looks perfect for lounging stylishly and socializing, reminding us of the appeal of a sectional. The hardy fabric means it will stand the test of time and still look smart. The removable covers clean up to ensure no stains give away how old it really is.
Dimensions: 34½"H x 115¾" W x 115¾"D
Material: recycled polyester
Price: $6,876
This is the kind of sofa that you just want to be swallowed up by. With sink-right-in cushions and a generous width we can just see how you might spend a rainy fall afternoon.
The timeless sectional shape offers ample space for lounging and socializing and won't be a trend you regret in years to come. Made out of recycled polyester this piece also offers a durability factor that will help it look fresh every day.
Best curved dark green sofa
Dimensions: 94.5"W x 50"D x 30"L
Material: Velvet
Price: $2,999
By the romantic allure of this sofa, you can tell it was inspired by the 1950s avant-garde. Take one look at the elegant curves of this piece and you are instantly transported to somewhere far more luxurious. And that is the effect of curved sofas.
Despite its statement color, this piece speaks to a minimalist look. The soft blurred lines and no accessories make it perfect for a simple living room, but equally as well within an eclectic room with bold color contrasting.
Dimensions: 90.3"L x 37.8"W x 28"H
Material: fabric, plastic, polyester, Nylon
Price: $2,497
The unique low profile and elongated frame give this sofa a retro feel that we love. It can be overwhelming to see so many sofas that look almost identical, it is so refreshing to find something a bit different.
The deep olive hue of this sofa makes it extra versatile too. Simply use it as you would a neutral and either keep it muted or pile on the color, both work exceptionally well.
Dimensions: 75"L x 33.5"W x 29"H
Material: Velvet
Price: $549
This sofa is the epitome of comfort. If you combined a bean bag and a conventional sofa this is what you would get. A soft wraparound fabric construction filled with unconventional beans that keep you supported and comfy. Making it ideal for lounging.
This piece offers a great alternative to your more traditional sofa, perfect for less formal living rooms, hang-out zones, or the home office when you need a time-out.
Amy recently completed an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with experience writing for Women’s lifestyle publications across arts, culture, and beauty. She has a particular love for the minimalist aesthetic mixed with mid-century furniture, especially combining unique vintage finds with more modern pieces. Her previous work in luxury jewellery has given her a keen eye for beautiful things and clever design, that plays into her love of interiors. As a result, Amy will often be heard justifying homeware purchases as 'an investment', wise words to live by.
