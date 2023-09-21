The best dark green sofas - make your love for this timeless color official with one of these 9 picks

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What started as a trend has now almost cemented itself as something timeless - almost a new neutral. Dark green has had an upsurge in popularity over the past few years, however, this has not subsided like most color trends.

We love how versatile this shade is, like a navy blue, dark green works with a range of shades, from raspberry to orange, white, and even black, making it one of the best sofas and couch colors to have.

So it is no surprise you want to get a dark green sofa, but now that you have decided on a shade comes the hard part, finding the right sofa for you. It can be difficult to find a piece that works for your needs and space. Given that sofas can be expensive it is not a decision you want to rush into either.

We have taken the time to compile the top dark green sofas, providing you with options for every budget, space, and aesthetic. There is something for everyone.

Best affordable dark green sofa

Hasaam Upholstered Loveseat View at Wayfair Dimensions: 33.1''H x 56.3''W x 31.1''D

Material: Velvet

Price: $232.99 This green velvet sofa is the perfect dark green piece to add to any space, especially small living rooms. Its compact size does not compromise on impact as this bold color really packs a punch. The solid wood legs make it a sensible choice for longevity, whilst the velvet material is also durable. Simply wipe clean with a damp cloth. Some budget-friendly options fail to provide the necessary comfort level. In this case, the foam pillows add a luxurious structure and pillows that needn't be plumped. Cologne Tufted Track Arm Sofa View at Target Dimensions: 30.25"H x 73.5"W x 30.75"D

Material: Polyester and foam

Price: $650 It doesn't get much better than this. A sofa of this size for that price! Unheard of. This piece offers glamorous style and contemporary look with a hint of the classic Chesterfield design that offers timeless appeal. With the deep seat and upholstered arms this sofa offers comfort alongside aesthetics. We can just imagine nestling into those corners on a cold fall night. Miekor velevt sofa View at Walmart Dimensions: 71"L x 32.3"W x 32.3"H

Material: Velvet

Price: $381.89 This sofa is serving up luxury on a budget. From the emerald green shade in plush velvet to the neat bolster pillows everything points to modern luxury. What more could you want? Oh did I mention that all the cushion covers are removable and totally washable? If you are looking for an affordable contemporary take on the green velvet sofa you would be hard-pressed to find one better than this.

Best sectional dark green sofa

Payan Corduroy sofa View at Walmart Dimensions: 102.4"L x 69.2"W x 36.6"H

Material: Corduroy

Price: $1399.99 The dark green sofa market is dominated by velvet, and we aren't complaining as it works so well, but sometimes you want something a bit different. Enter this corduroy beauty. The unique fabric offers up a bit of diversity amongst a sea of green velvet. If comfort is your priority you can't get much better than six plush pillows. We can just picture lying out on this sectional and getting really cozy surrounded by pillows and throws. Burrard Sofa View at Article Dimensions: 33"H x 112"W x 63"D

Material: wood frame, foam, polyester

Price: $1,899 If you are a fan of the simple and fresh Scandi aesthetic then this one is for you. The wide open silhouette combined with the angular tapered legs gives a nod to the mid-century look. While the natural-looking upholstery looks timeless and practical. This sofa looks perfect for lounging stylishly and socializing, reminding us of the appeal of a sectional. The hardy fabric means it will stand the test of time and still look smart. The removable covers clean up to ensure no stains give away how old it really is. Hackney Lounge Compact Corner Sectional View at Design Within Reach Dimensions: 34½"H x 115¾" W x 115¾"D

Material: recycled polyester

Price: $6,876 This is the kind of sofa that you just want to be swallowed up by. With sink-right-in cushions and a generous width we can just see how you might spend a rainy fall afternoon. The timeless sectional shape offers ample space for lounging and socializing and won't be a trend you regret in years to come. Made out of recycled polyester this piece also offers a durability factor that will help it look fresh every day.

Best curved dark green sofa