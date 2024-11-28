Last Time We Shared This Stylish Diffuser, a Bunch of You Bought One — Well, Now it's 47% Off

With a constant stream of new ways to scent your space, there really is no excuse for having a house that smells anything less than delectable these days. Of course, candles, incense, and even the humble room spray have all earned worthy spots in the lineup, but the piece we're all coveting right now seems to be the ASAKUKI 5-in-1 Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser from Amazon.

When we recently shared our list of the best essential oil diffusers (of which this one was included), it was a clear favorite among our readers, with more than a few of you quickly securing one for yourself. Well, thanks to the latest and greatest home deals, it's currently 47% off, bringing it down to just $18.99.

This diffuser has risen in favor, thanks not just to the powerful and delightfully evocative scents it emits, but also due to the various aesthetically pleasing styles and looks it comes in (choice is something we have a great appreciation for here at Livingetc). Whether you're leaning into the darker wood trend that's everywhere right now, or are stickler for a more minimalist Scandi style, there's a style for you.

Asakuki 5-in-1 Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser With Remote Control View at Amazon Price: 18.99, Was: $35.99 With capacity for up to 500ml of water, this is a diffuser you can happily set and forget, letting it fill your home with relaxing, transportative aromas throughout the day. The new design features three anti-slip silicone feet that prevent any unfortunate falls or spillages. Use the remote control to adjust the diffusers built in LED light system, bringing a warm glow to your home that makes this a powerful, multisensory relaxation experience.

Along with its obvious visual appeal — the simple, sleek design with its curved edges and wooden accents would slip into any interior — essential oil diffusers are one of the most sustainable and long-lasting ways to make your home smell good. I have one myself, and opt for a neroli, mimosa, and lemon oil blend, and each time I walk past and catch a whiff, I feel a palpable weight lift off my shoulders.

And yes, while I'm drawn to the various wood finishes that mean you don't need to compromise on your carefully curated interior palette, it's also worth noting the specs. While people often complain about the noise of electric diffusers — that subtle whirring, bubbling noise — this one doesn't make any thanks to its super quiet fan and streamlined air duct system, making it the best bedroom fragrance option. Even more, it's got an in-built LED light system, so it can serve multiple functions on your nightstand.

One reviewer shared: “The ASAKUKI 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser has quickly become one of my favorite household items. I was initially drawn to the sleek design, but what really sold me was how well it performs. The 500ml capacity is perfect for long-lasting mist without constant refills — just set it up and forget about it for hours.” And plenty of others agree, with well over 40000 5-star reviews.

18% off Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser in Reddish-Brown View at Amazon Price: $22.99, Was: $27.99 I love the warm, reddy-brown color of the base of this model, which leans into the darker wood tones we've seen resurging recently. This style comes with seven different light options, and a remote control that can be used up to 16.5" away. 38% off Asakuki 5-in-1 Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser in Brown View at Amazon Price: $22.49, Was: $35.99 This is the same model as our best-seller, but with a warm wooden base that feels like it would work with a more modern mid century style interior. Choose between a 60, 120 or 180-minute timer, or enjoy up to 16 hours of uninterrupted mist. 23% off Yellow Wood Asakuki Diffuser View at Amazon Price: $17.59, Was: $22.99 This model is slightly smaller than the others, but no less powerful. It has the same 7-light color option, a remote control, and comes in a lighter, blonde wood finish. 38% off White Asakuki Diffuser View at Amazon Price: $22.99, Was: $36.99 For the Scandi-style fans, this white-wood look finish will likely be your go-to. It's got the same specs as our best-selling style, but with a more neutral and minimal aesthetic. 45% off Asakuki Essential Oils Blends Set View at Amazon Price: $13.29, Was: $23.99 When it comes to the essential oils to put in your new diffuser, I couldn't go past this Well-wishing set by Asakuki. With scents including sweet orange from the USA and lavender from Provence, I can already feel myself relaxing... 15% off Gya Labs Neroli Essential Oil for Diffuser View at Amazon Price: $16.99, Was :$19.99 And I mentioned that for my own diffuser at home, I like to use a number of scents including Neroli, and this Gya Labs option is 100% natural, can be used straight on the skin as well as in your diffuser, and blends so beautifully with other scents too.

If you’re already lucky enough to have one in your home, now would be the perfect time to share the joy and gift one to a friend. Christmas is coming!

