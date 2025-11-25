I've Searched Everywhere, and These Are the Coolest and Most Artful Tree Toppers at the Very Top of My List This Christmas

Traditional is great and all, but a little color, sparkle, and whimsy on your Christmas tree? Now that's fun

A sage green and light beige pink checkerboard of product boxes that each have a different surrealist-style Christmas tree topper in it.
(Image credit: Free People, Anna + Nina, Nicola Lebon, Anthropologie)
Like a cherry on top of a decadent ice cream sundae, a Christmas tree topper is the pièce de résistance that can really make the whole evergreen dazzle with festive zest. I grew up with the classic angel on top of the tree, but now that I have an apartment of my own to decorate, I'm in pursuit of a Christmas tree topper with a little more pizzazz.

Whether you have a floor-to-ceiling fir or a three-foot faux, a show-stopping piece at the top of your tree catches the eye, and though a seemingly small detail, can quickly become the main event. So, what are the charismatic Christmas tree toppers I'm looking for this year? Anything with color, texture, sparkles, and shock-factor.

Whether it's a party hat piece with an exaggerated pom-pom silhouette, a disco-inspired star, a satin bow, or a bedazzled butterfly, Christmas tree topper ideas come in all different shapes and sizes. And while traditional color palettes and visions of sugar plums and silver bells are a fabulous way to ring in the season, Christmas decor doesn't have to be confined to a red, green, and fur-trimmed box. So, here's how to have a little festive fun and decorate your Christmas tree with a touch of the surreal.

I may be getting ahead of myself by planning my tree topper before I've even sourced my Christmas tree. Need to do a little tree shopping yourself? A little elf told me, Habitat's Christmas trees are selling out and are super stylish.

