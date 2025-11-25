I've Searched Everywhere, and These Are the Coolest and Most Artful Tree Toppers at the Very Top of My List This Christmas
Traditional is great and all, but a little color, sparkle, and whimsy on your Christmas tree? Now that's fun
Like a cherry on top of a decadent ice cream sundae, a Christmas tree topper is the pièce de résistance that can really make the whole evergreen dazzle with festive zest. I grew up with the classic angel on top of the tree, but now that I have an apartment of my own to decorate, I'm in pursuit of a Christmas tree topper with a little more pizzazz.
Whether you have a floor-to-ceiling fir or a three-foot faux, a show-stopping piece at the top of your tree catches the eye, and though a seemingly small detail, can quickly become the main event. So, what are the charismatic Christmas tree toppers I'm looking for this year? Anything with color, texture, sparkles, and shock-factor.
Whether it's a party hat piece with an exaggerated pom-pom silhouette, a disco-inspired star, a satin bow, or a bedazzled butterfly, Christmas tree topper ideas come in all different shapes and sizes. And while traditional color palettes and visions of sugar plums and silver bells are a fabulous way to ring in the season, Christmas decor doesn't have to be confined to a red, green, and fur-trimmed box. So, here's how to have a little festive fun and decorate your Christmas tree with a touch of the surreal.
It may feel like a high tag for a piece of seasonal decor, but Christmas tree toppers are items that usually last for a lifetime. Of course, the classic red and green colors are dotted into the pom pom so that you can still trim the tree with your favorite baubles. Although I'm envisioning a little tinsel decor to accompany this piece.
Bring a little retro sparkle to your festive setup with the Disco Star Tree Topper from Anna + Nina. Designed with a mirrored mosaic finish and a coiled base for easy placement, it turns your tree into something fit for a moody 70s lounge. Let's bring Christmas disco decor back this year — are you with me?
On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... a swan-shaped Christmas tree topper? This hand-embroidered topper makes for a festive finishing touch. And are those pearls I see? Anthropologie's pearl ornaments have been selling out, and I think it's the chicest holiday trend this year. Might I suggest the pearl tree chain to complement?
I never thought I'd be considering a ceramic lobster for the top of my tree, but hey, you can't deny the style. This piece is handmade with Earthenware clay and decorated with red fabric fringing. It may sound delicate, but don't worry, there is a waxed cotton cord at the back for extra securing (if needed). The best touch? The lobster has a cocktail stick-sized hole in the claw for small flags — fun.
Free People has been killing it with its unconventional Christmas decor (I recently added the brand's blue and glitter stockings to my best Christmas wreaths list). However, this glitzy denim butterfly Christmas tree topper is fulfilling my Western winter fantasies. It's definitely a unique holiday piece, but the more neutral colorway makes it feel very seasonal.
Seriously, I can't get enough of faux fur decor this season. Something about a little extra fluff is so cozy and chic. This piece has all 5-star reviews on the Dunelm site, is 18 x 18cm, and has a clip on the back for easy application. At only £6, it's an affordable and easy way to elevate the top of your tree.
Holiday bow decor has officially earned its spot on the holiday classics list. Bows were everywhere the past couple of years, and this year is the same story — a little ribbon just feels right. However, the extremely oversized dimensions and hot pink colorway of this Anthropologie bow Christmas tree topper are what make it more surreal than strictly traditional.
Lastly, I had to throw a 'surreal' tree topper in for those who need a little more minimalism. While gold finishes and star motifs are pretty typical, the shape of this topper and the perforated surface made me do a design double-take. The polished brass, punched metal combo is the ultimate cool-girl tree topper.
Talk about surreal! The design of this beaded Anna + Nina Christmas tree topper is straight out of a storybook. It has all the classic Christmas colors, but takes from the more playful kitschy Christmas decor ethos. However, at just £28, it's selling out fast, so grab it while you still can!
I may be getting ahead of myself by planning my tree topper before I've even sourced my Christmas tree. Need to do a little tree shopping yourself? A little elf told me, Habitat's Christmas trees are selling out and are super stylish.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.