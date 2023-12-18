'Christmas Disco' Decor is Seriously Trending This Party Season — How to Get the Look (and Why You Should)

Until recently, disco balls were considered a bit of a dated relic of the 70s - something you'd see suspended above the multicolored dance floor in nightclubs that exclusively play throwback tunes. But today, the interior design world is drunk on disco fever once again - this festive season, the hashtag #discodecor has 38 million views on TikTok.

Unsurprisingly, people can't get enough of this lavish and expressive aesthetic, and many are opting to bring the party home this festive season by incorporating the disco trend into their Christmas decorating. Nestling disco balls into the branches of your Christmas tree adds an immediate splash of unconventional fun to your festive decorating, making it one of our favorite Christmas decorating ideas. Not only that, but thanks to the glittering flecks from the disco ball, your room will constantly be bathed in twinkling, dancing light - which feels truly magical. So dust off your disco balls this Christmas - we're going retro.

What's the trend all about?

(Image credit: Graham & Green)

According to Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy, the disco trend is most definitely experiencing a renaissance, and Etsy shoppers are getting creative when it comes to incorporating this trend into their own Christmas decorating. 'We've seen a seen a 13 percent increase in searches for disco ball items on Etsy.

'The disco ball wreath is something I am really excited to see adorn doors across the country and jazz up the festive season,' she says. 'We're loving the ingenuity we're seeing from Etsy sellers when it comes to this trend.'

Lilith Hudson, news editor at Livingetc, is veering away from her usual traditional tendencies in favor of alternative Christmas tree ideas, incorporating eclectic and party-themed decor on her tree.

'This year, I'm a huge fan of the Christmas party-themed decor that's cropped up lately. It's fun, and eclectic and is giving my living room extra glamor. Anything refined and restrained is out of the window - I'm talking metallic accents, disco ball decorations, streamers, and a bit of sparkle,' she says.

'The way they bounce light around the room is super fun, and it feels like a departure from the traditional red and green color palette. Another bonus is that they work for that awkward period between Christmas and New Year's Eve - perfect for the countdown on 31st! December'

How to get the look

(Image credit: Stacey-Ann Blake)

Stacey-Ann Blake, blogger and founder of Design Addict Mom, has nailed the disco Christmas tree trend, as seen here. According to Stacey, incorporating disco balls into her Christmas tree decor made perfect sense, considering that she loves the look all year round. 'I am a lover of disco balls and using them as accessories in my interiors. I love the joyful element they add to a space. Using disco balls as Christmas decor is just a natural extension of my disco ball obsession,' she says.

According to Stacey-Ann, there is no such thing as too many disco balls when it comes to adorning your tree - you can prop them around the base of the tree, suspend them in the branches, or place smaller disco balls in a bowl on a table or mantelpiece.

'For me decorating at Christmas time means infusing lots of whimsy and lots of sparkle in my decor. Incorporating disco balls in my Christmas decor is a great way to achieve this and they make everything so festive! The more, the merrier!'

Get the look with these decorative disco ball buys