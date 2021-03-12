Swann Wire-Free Security Camera review

Swann’s Wire-Free offering is in many ways the ideal camera choice for those just kicking off their journey into home security. Small, lightweight and incredibly easy to install (and reinstall if you move home), it’s completely wireless and boasts a brilliantly wide view at 1080p, a robust waterproof design and good motion sensory capabilities.

Unfortunately, the flawed Swann Security app is in danger of detracting from the good features of the unit itself, as while testing we found that it had a tendency to crash when trying to access more advanced features, and it was slow to load when a motion alert was set off by the camera.

Scroll down to see what we thought of the Swann Wire-Free Security Camera overall or, if you want to keep shopping around, take a look at our rundown of the best security cameras.

(Image credit: Swann)

Swann Wire-Free Security Camera: Set-up and specs

Power: Battery

Battery Video quality: 1080p

1080p Field of view: 180 degrees

180 degrees Weatherproof: Yes

Yes Dimensions: 20 x 7.5 x 21cm

20 x 7.5 x 21cm Weight: 228g

The set-up for the Swann wire-free security camera is impressively simple and suitable for pretty much everyone. Arriving in the form of a small, lightweight camera and magnetic mount, you can install the unit with either screws or the mounting tape that’s provided. We did the latter, and it has held brilliantly.

To set up the iOS or Android app, you need to scan the QR code on the back of the device, name your camera and you’re done.

The magnetic mount means that charging the camera is super-easy, as you just need to pick up the camera and plug it in for a few hours. Then just replace it when you’re done. Of course, you can also install the camera indoors without any mounting at all, as the base of the camera allows it to sit on any surface nice and securely.

(Image credit: Swann)

Swann Wire-Free Security Camera: Features

The Swann Wire-Free comes with a good bunch of features, with a wide viewing angle of 180 degrees that allows it to capture more of the action, and a 32GB microSD card that gives you the ability to save clips for free.

Motion detection and face recognition

Outside close to your entryway is probably the optimum placement for the Swann camera, and the motion detection is very sensitive. You’ll get a push notification if someone comes in the vicinity of your home, and you can programme in 10 faces for it to recognise. That means that if one of these ten people come over, you’ll get personalised push notifications sent to your device.

Two-way audio

The camera comes equipped with a speaker and microphone, much like a video doorbell, so you can interact with whoever is outside without opening the door. This is of course useful for keeping safe and secure, as you may not want to interact directly with someone you don’t know but can still speak with them about deliveries etc.

180 degree view

The viewing angle for the Swann Wire-Free Security Camera is excellent, and would be ideal for those building a more expansive home security system. One of these placed at each end of the front of your house would give you a good picture of everything that’s going on, and the night vision feature is also impressive.

(Image credit: Swann)

Swann Wire-Free Security Camera: Design

As a budget security camera, this offering from Swann is designed to be used as part of a larger security system or on its own for those just dipping their toe in the home security world. As such, the design is great for these use cases, as it is lightweight enough to move around when you need to and small enough to not look like an eyesore when placed either indoors or outdoors.

Battery life: The magnetic mount is also an excellent idea for when charging is needed, which is unfortunately every few weeks. The brand promises 3-6 months of use after a single charge, but notes that this is for ‘average use’ so its mileage will likely vary from household to household.

Weatherproof: Mounted to the outside of the house, the camera and adhesive strip withstood extreme weather conditions including strong winds, snow and freezing temperatures, and heavy rain.

(Image credit: Swann)

Swann Wire-Free Security Camera: Our Verdict

Despite a lovely minimalist design and the ease of installation, the Swann Wire-Free Security Camera doesn’t measure up well against competitors when it comes to its reliability. The biggest flaw is the app, which is laggy and crashes frequently, but the versatility and features of the camera itself still make it recommendable for users who want something simple.

About the review

Caroline writes about technology and smart tech for Livingetc, testing security products such as video doorbells, security systems and cameras to determine whether they are worth incorporating into your home. The Swann wire-free security camera was installed and tested outside over the course of several weeks, in weather conditions including snow, high winds and rain, using the iOS app.