House Of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable review

Many record players either look good or sound good, and there are very few on the market that successfully combine both.

It seems you have two choices: either mimicking a 1970s briefcase or a shiny 1950s diner aesthetic player that makes the record sound like it was recorded in a garage under a bucket, or a plain and bulky high-end turntable that sounds amazing but will hardly set Instagram ablaze.

Enter House Of Marley. Yes, that’s Marley as in Bob Marley, so you know you’re in for a treat as his estate wouldn’t attach his name to any old thing. With a focus on sustainability and style, the Stir It Up Turntable (named after one of his classic tunes) is on a mission to show you can have it all.

(Image credit: Jen Thomas)

House Of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable: Set-up and specs

Drive method: Belt drive

Belt drive Stylus: ATN3600L

ATN3600L Features: Counter balance, Anti-shake, Auto start/stop, Removable Rewind Fabric dust cover

Counter balance, Anti-shake, Auto start/stop, Removable Rewind Fabric dust cover Dimensions: 115 x 345 x 420 mm (H x W x D)

115 x 345 x 420 mm (H x W x D) Weight: 4.03 kg

4.03 kg Outputs: USB x 1 - RCA x 1

USB x 1 - RCA x 1 Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.2

Bluetooth 4.2 Inputs: 3.5 mm jack x 1

3.5 mm jack x 1 Bamboo plinth, plays at Plays 33 1/3 and 45 RPM

The turntable comes in a branded cardboard box with a sturdy carry handle and removable outer sleeve with a fetching foliage design. As you would hope with a brand focusing on sustainability, there is pleasingly little plastic involved. Inside the box are two squares of corrugated cardboard to separate the individual cables and plugs, with one plastic foam cover to protect the turntable and a printed set-up guide.

The turntable is belt-driven, and the platter comes unattached and needs assembling, however it is not daunting as it sounds. The belt-loop (similar to an elastic band) is already in place around the plate and needs stretching into position and hooking over a peg on the turntable plinth. It takes seconds to do, with no special knowledge or tools required.

The trickier part comes when it’s time to add the weight to the arm, to ensure the record plays smoothly without scratching. The guide doesn’t give an exact number to try, and it takes some trial and error with a record you’re not precious about to get the balance just right.

I paired the turntable with the House Of Marley Get Together Bluetooth Speakers.

(Image credit: Jen Thomas)

House Of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable: what is it like to use?

The counterweight for the arm aside – the turntable is a dream to use. The sleek styling and good looks would mean nothing if it didn’t sound good, and the quality is excellent. The one downside is the lack of a solid or plastic cover, and it comes with a soft dust sheet that is on the flimsy side and it provides no protection besides keeping it clean.

The record player can also convert vinyl to digital recordings, and the anti-skate setting is excellent at preventing skipping as the side of the record comes to an end. I played numerous records over the course of a week, with speakers connected both through Bluetooth and with wired connections. It took around ten minutes to set up and get working and is of excellent quality. There’s minimal skipping and a warm sound.

(Image credit: House of Marley)

House Of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable: Design

There is a beautiful amount of detail that has gone into this turntable. Along the metal arm is an engraving of a lyric: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain”, taken from Marley's ‘Trench Town Rock’. It adds to the expensive look and feel of the player and is just one of the details that you notice with each use. The player is made from sustainable materials, from the stylish bamboo plinth to the recycled aluminum alloy platter.

Around the edge of the turntable is black fabric, which is also environmentally friendly. It’s made up of 30% reclaimed organic cotton, 30% reclaimed hemp, and 40% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The minimalist styling and design mean it will fit into most design themes, but it’s a lovely bit of kit to look at. If teamed with Bluetooth speakers, there’s also a pleasingly sleek layout too without a snaking network of cables to worry about hiding.

(Image credit: Jen Thomas)

House Of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable: Verdict

This turntable is perfect for anyone who wants a record player that looks great as well as getting the best sound out of your vinyl collection. It’s ideal for those who care about the environment and sustainability, and it’s not too daunting to set up either, even for those who are new to turntables. It’s perfect even if you aren’t a fan of Bob Marley, and will certainly be a talking point from a style perspective. The only minus is the fiddly counterweight and the lack of a hardcover. Other than that, it’s hard to fault.

About this review

A music journalist, freelance writer, and radio presenter, Jen has far too many records and spends an unreasonable amount of time listening to music. With décor that veers from red and black with leopard print to a pink and jade-green jungle bedroom, this turntable fits in with both styles. She tested the turntable over the course of the week, with records from different genres. As well as music, she is an avid fan of sewing, balcony gardening, and trying to teach her rescue dog new tricks.