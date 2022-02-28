Pantone’s new trend report favors this fiery hue – it’s perfect for a small room

Color powerhouse Pantone has released their latest Colour Trend Report Autumn/Winter 2022/2023, following London Fashion Week. The report was published for the fashion industry – but that doesn’t make it any less influential in the interior design world.

The report, which is expected to reset modern decorating ideas beyond the fashion capital, consists of top ten standout shades – and five core classics that Pantone expects to see in new Autumn/Winter collections.

Amongst the most significant of these tones is Molten Lava (16-1460), a ‘fiery red tone whose intensity burns bright.’ And designers can’t get enough. Here’s everything you need to know about Molten Lava – the interior design trend -setter that is as transformative in a small room as it is on the catwalk.

Molten Lava – Pantone’s fiery red hue

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

‘As we look to the future, we see two emerging paths that, while completely diverse, are inevitably inter-connected,’ says Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute.

The color trend expert explains that the report sees ‘bold and brash colors that lend themselves to exaggerated statements’ alongside natural tones that ‘embody a sense of calm.' Molten Lava falls into the first category.

This brazen hue may be making waves in the fashion world, but red has space-enhancing qualities that interior designers love – especially in a small room.

Why Molten Lava works in a small space

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

‘Vibrant and eye-catching, red tones are perfect for adding impact to your home decor,’ says Helen Shaw, UK director at Benjamin Moore. The color expert explains that incorporating a rich, bold paint color such as red is a great way to transform small spaces from sterile to stylish. And it’s a risk that will pay off.

‘Some fear that adding a deep or bright color to a small space will make it appear claustrophobic, opting for light neutrals to keep the space open. However, dark colors cleverly absorb the light of a space, making the division of the walls appear blurred,’ Helen explains.

This painted wall idea adds depth and dimension to a room and consequently makes the space feel larger.

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

Camilla Clarke, the Creative Director at Albion Nord, adds that red is a great choice for a bedroom. However, she recommends curating your lighting when bringing this hue into your space.

‘It’s important to consider the lighting in a room when painting it a color such as red,’ Camilla says. ‘This color takes on slightly different tones throughout the day and the seasons. It’s vibrant and fresh in the morning, cozy and rich in the evening.’

Are you about to hear a lot more about Molten Lava? We certainly suggest so.