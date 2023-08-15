'I've never bought something quicker' - this viral plug-in trap might be the best way to rid your home of annoying insects
It could be the quickest, easiest, and cheapest way to get rid of mosquitos and gnats that are plaguing your home
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The end of summer, or as I like to call it, the season of being eaten alive by mosquitos. If you've found yourself scratching at those pesky gnat bites lately, or irritated by that annoying buzz as they flit past your ear while you try to sleep, then you'll be pleased to hear we've found a solution for you - and the internet is going crazy for it.
Being bitten in your backyard is bad enough, but when these bugs find their way into your home, you feel forced to accept your fate. Well, not anymore. This viral plug-in gadget is the quickest, easiest, and cheapest way to zap those dreaded critters once and for all. All you have to do is plug it into a socket and the clever contraption does all the dirty work for you - no more pathetic attempts to swat the flying insects.
Want to get rid of bugs in your home once and for all? Here's why this is the must-have mosquito trap for this time of year.
Mosquitoes are small but mighty pests, but luckily they've met their match with this plug-in trap - it even works for flies, moths, and midges, too. So, how does it work? The Safer Home Indoor Plug-in Trap features a UV LED light that naturally attracts flying insects to the appliance, at which point they're trapped on a sticky glue card that slots onto the device.
All you need to do is place one into an outlet in rooms where flying pests have become a problem and it will attract and trap them in no time. Is it a ruthless approach? Yes, but sometimes such measures are necessary.
The good news is you don't have to bring any chemical insecticides into your home, making it a safe choice for your home, especially if you have kids or pets. For maximum effect, you should make sure you keep the trap running continuously for ultimate protection (most bugs are nocturnal so they'll be drawn to the light at night).
The sticky glue cards are easily removed for disposal, and you can then apply a new one by peeling off the backing and inserting it into the trap. This pack from Amazon comes with two glue cards to get you started, and you can buy a 40-pack of refills once you already own enough devices.
Compared to more heavy-duty zappers or larger sticky traps, this device is also super discreet, too. The sleek, white design will blend into your home easily and doesn't draw the eye, plus the trapped insects are hidden on the back of the glue card so you never have to see them. The versatile design also allows you to plug it into any standard outlet and rotate it as needed so that the light is always visible.
Forget natural repellents or complicated, clunky contraptions - as far as mosquito hacks go, this is the best way to rid them from your home once and for all. As one of the comments on this viral TikTok reads, 'I've never bought something quicker.'
@modernfarmhouse_ohio ♬ original sound - Integrative Therapist, LCSW
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Lilith Hudson is the Staff Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news, features, and explainers for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration you need in your home. Lilith discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. After graduating, she decided to take things a step further and now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, with previous experience at the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, and The Simple Things Magazine. At weekends you'll find her renovating a tiny one-up, one-down annex next to her Dad's holiday cottage in the Derbyshire dales where she applies all the latest design ideas she's picked up through the week.
-
-
Sherwin Williams just announced its Color of the Year for 2024 – and it's a shade already on our radar as the next big thing
This look forward to the color trends of 2025 comes alongside a wider curated color palette from their HGTV Home® range
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Chocolate brown is a big interior design trend for Fall - I've found 9 home decor pieces to get you in the mood
This rich neutral shade is timeless, expensive and refreshingly seasonal – so here are the best accessories to give your home the same vibe
By Valeza Bakolli Published