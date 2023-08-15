'I've never bought something quicker' - this viral plug-in trap might be the best way to rid your home of annoying insects

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The end of summer, or as I like to call it, the season of being eaten alive by mosquitos. If you've found yourself scratching at those pesky gnat bites lately, or irritated by that annoying buzz as they flit past your ear while you try to sleep, then you'll be pleased to hear we've found a solution for you - and the internet is going crazy for it.

Being bitten in your backyard is bad enough, but when these bugs find their way into your home, you feel forced to accept your fate. Well, not anymore. This viral plug-in gadget is the quickest, easiest, and cheapest way to zap those dreaded critters once and for all. All you have to do is plug it into a socket and the clever contraption does all the dirty work for you - no more pathetic attempts to swat the flying insects.

Want to get rid of bugs in your home once and for all? Here's why this is the must-have mosquito trap for this time of year.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Mosquitoes are small but mighty pests, but luckily they've met their match with this plug-in trap - it even works for flies, moths, and midges, too. So, how does it work? The Safer Home Indoor Plug-in Trap features a UV LED light that naturally attracts flying insects to the appliance, at which point they're trapped on a sticky glue card that slots onto the device.

All you need to do is place one into an outlet in rooms where flying pests have become a problem and it will attract and trap them in no time. Is it a ruthless approach? Yes, but sometimes such measures are necessary.

The good news is you don't have to bring any chemical insecticides into your home, making it a safe choice for your home, especially if you have kids or pets. For maximum effect, you should make sure you keep the trap running continuously for ultimate protection (most bugs are nocturnal so they'll be drawn to the light at night).

The sticky glue cards are easily removed for disposal, and you can then apply a new one by peeling off the backing and inserting it into the trap. This pack from Amazon comes with two glue cards to get you started, and you can buy a 40-pack of refills once you already own enough devices.

Compared to more heavy-duty zappers or larger sticky traps, this device is also super discreet, too. The sleek, white design will blend into your home easily and doesn't draw the eye, plus the trapped insects are hidden on the back of the glue card so you never have to see them. The versatile design also allows you to plug it into any standard outlet and rotate it as needed so that the light is always visible.

Forget natural repellents or complicated, clunky contraptions - as far as mosquito hacks go, this is the best way to rid them from your home once and for all. As one of the comments on this viral TikTok reads, 'I've never bought something quicker.'