This Viral Bathtub May be the Most Relaxing Thing you Could Ever Buy — and Makes a Bathroom Smell Amazing

Soaking in a bathtub is one of life's little luxuries, but it's fair to say that not all bathing experiences are created equal. Yes, it might well be possible to create a zen-like atmosphere in any bathroom, no matter the size or style of your tub, but when it comes to the cutting-edge of bathroom design, we think we may have just found the most calming bathtubs ever.

It's part of Kohler's Stillness range, which was unveiled previously at Milan Design Week, but more recently at CES, the world's largest modern tech convention, back in January — and quickly went viral on TikTok, with a video of the bath amassing some 3 millions views.

It's not a surprise really, when you consider some of the features this amazing bathtub includes. Here's what you need to know about it, and why it's the perfect modern bathroom idea (if you've got a little over $20,000 burning a whole in your back pocket.)

What exactly can this bathtub do?

(Image credit: Kohler)

The specific model of the Stillness bath featured in the video is the Infinity — which gives you a clue to its most unusual feature. Just like an infinity swimming pool, the water sits to the very top of this freestanding bathtub and cascades down the edge, creating a soft, soothing sound that adds to the sensorial experience of taking a bath.

The Stillness range appeals to a few other of your senses, too. It's able to generate a gentle fog on top of the water, which not only is good to look at, but actually might help you really unwind thanks to a biophilic design principle known as 'soft fascination'. 'Restorative environments hold your attention without you having to exert effort to remain focused,' biophilic designer Marianna Popejoy told us, and this type of rolling fog is the perfect alternative for a zen-like experience, without reaching for a phone while you sit in the tub.

(Image credit: Kohler)

However, this fog isn't just for show. It also comes with 'aromatherapy' features. In a small recess in the standing "faucet" - a bit of a misnomer as the bath actually fills from the bottom up - you can add essential oils which are released in the fog to add scent.

When you take into account the integrated bathroom lighting, too, we're not sure there's possibly a more relaxing way to take a bath you could find. Everything can be controlled through the KOHLER Konnect app too, meaning no tricky controls to have to contend with.

How does the Infinity bath work?

(Image credit: Kohler)

For many commenters on the viral video, there were questions about how exactly this bathtub worked, and how much water it used. As Huston Sprang, Global Senior Product Manager for Kohler explains in the video, '[The bath is] draining the water over the top, back through a heat pump system as well as a particulate filter, bringing the water back into the bathtub itself.'

The bathtub is set into a Hinoki wood grate surround to capture the water, adding to the 'Japanese' bathing inspiration the brand has aimed to capture with the design. As the bath fills from the bottom up, you'll never even notice the water re-entering the tub as you use it.

How much does it cost?

Sounds like a dream, right? Well the downside is that unless you've got deep pockets, this tub might just remain a dream for now. According to Huston, the retail price on the Kohler Stillness Infinity will be around $22,000. It's a premium product, but isn't it one you'd just love to try?

How to recreate an aromatherapy bathroom