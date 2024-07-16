This Genius Folding Wall Desk is Going Viral — It's Beautiful, yet so Practical for Small Spaces too

Whether working from home, or starting up a new hobby-project, having a desk is often an essential part of productivity in the home. Yet for those with smaller spaces, it can be cumbersome trying to fit such a bulky piece of furniture into a room.

Luckily, there are designers out there who have already found a creative solution to this practicality issue, and there's one style of desk that's particularly captured the imagination of design-lovers. Fold-out desks are the quintessential desk ideas for anyone looking to upgrade a small room, and make the most of the space you have.

We've spotted a particular folding wall desk on our social media feeds that stands apart for one reason above all — it's actually pretty beautiful. It's a bit of rarity in that it's practical and problem-solving, but looks all the better for it. Want to know a little more about it? We've taken a deep dive to uncover why it works so well, and its designer's inspiration.

Why is this fold-out desk trending?

Flow Wall Desk by Robert van Embriqcs

This design is called the Flow Wall Desk by Robert van Embriqcs. His unique and organic design is peaceful, yet chic (exactly how you want to feel when working from home).

When designing the Flow Wall Desk, Robert's main focus was on the combination of functionality and art. The goal was to create something that timeless, yet attractive. And in this case, minimalism did the max job. 'Simply by a twist of the tabletop, the desk appears with slacks of wooden beams that function as a filter for some privacy — creating something that is easy to use, and that is easy on the eyes.' says Robert.

Robert adds that, 'the main benefit is that you can install this piece in a multi-functional space which gives you the option to open or close the wall desk when needed.'

'In a closed situation, it appears to be a wooden sculpture on the wall without revealing what its main function is as a desk. Unfolded, it adapts to a new aesthetic while carrying out its function,' he says. No need to forfeit style for function any longer. The dual nature of the design makes it the perfect option for small apartment dwellers looking for a fun take on a desk.

Of course, this beautiful architectural form comes at a price. The Flow Desk is priced at nearly $3,000 dollars, though you'll find it's a piece that has birthed many budget designs inspired by it on sites like Amazon and Wayfair, which are being shared online.



Trends Editor at LivingEtc, Lilith Hudson, shares her thoughts on the unique flow design: 'As someone who lives in a studio apartment, space-saving solutions are an absolute must in my home. And as hybrid and remote working both become increasingly mainstream, it's a growing priority for many others too.'

The clever and modern design 'won't impinge on your floor space while not in use, plus it is sure to be a conversation compared to other drop-leaf desks,' she says. A fold-out desk like the Flow Wall design introduces the perfect balance of efficiency and aesthetic into any room, and is the way-to-go if looking for something more contemporary.



Sometimes the most daunting part of trying to pick out the perfect desk for a small space, is finding the right furniture to practically pair with it. What is appealing about the fold-out design is that you are not limited to one theme. Your reading room can double as your craft room with the quick release of a wall-mounted desk.

Opting for a fold-out design, allows you to double-up on function and add in an apartment office on an underutilized piece of wall. With this design, your desk chair can also be your cozy sitting-nook chair, so you have the freedom to go for a more stylish and cozy furniture options instead of sticking to the traditional home office feel.

As furniture designer at Linerora Furniture explains, 'because these designs incorporate a fold-able structure, the table saves space by leaning against the wall when not in use.' Et voila, when the clock strikes five you can fold up your office desk — out of sight, out of mind. Seriously what is better than closing your laptop, and your desk, at the end of the work day?

Folding desk designs for small spaces