'Less is More!' — Tyler Cameron's 4 Design Rules for Making a House a Home

You likely know Tyler Cameron as the heartthrob from Season 15 of ABC’s The Bachelorette. Now, the reality star is making an unexpected pivot: construction and home renovation. Well — unexpected for us, but it turns out that homes were in Tyler's wheelhouse all along.

Born in Jupiter, Florida, Tyler returned home following the sudden loss of his mother to reconnect with family, but also fulfill a lifelong dream: founding his own construction company. Hence, the aptly named new Prime show, Going Home with Tyler Cameron. Part reality show, part docuseries, it’s a charming concept made even more charming by the reality star himself. To Tyler, ‘home’ is where the heart is, a ‘place of love, where your family and friends can get together and create memories.’

Inevitably when a reality star ventures into new territory, eyebrows will be raised. But one thing about Tyler is that he’s going to make everything look easy, and these modern home renovations are no exception. ‘Renovations are exciting because when everything is complete, you really get to see the progress from start to finish. You can take a space that someone already cherishes and transform it into something that they’ve been dreaming of,’ he muses.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Tyler’s mantra is less is more. Despite his passion for construction, he won’t push for a massive overhaul if it's not needed — the perfect home is more about crafting those little moments to elevate your everyday.

‘My approach to design always starts with understanding and assessing the current vibe of the house,’ explains Tyler. ‘I always ask myself, what are the characteristics of the house that you can play off of that will lead to a great design? You don’t want to ignore a house’s good bones and design it in a way that makes it something that it is not.’

The following design suggestions don’t reinvent the wheel, but they do remind us to get back to basics. Tyler shared his top tips with Livingetc, proving that sometimes, the smallest changes can have the biggest impact. Continue below.

1. Color, Pattern, and Texture

(Image credit: Cathy Nordstrom)

After a sleek, monochromatic wave that seemed to linger for ages, Tyler urges not to shy away from embracing color, pattern, or texture on our walls. It ‘can change the entire feeling of a room,’ he insists. While he acknowledges it can be daunting at first, he assures us that ‘the risk is definitely worth the reward.’

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

House of Hackney Plantasia Wallpaper View at Anthropologie Price: $325 Loving this painterly Plantasia living room wallpaper by House of Hackney. It features an idyllic landscape in a soothing mossy green — perfect for dipping a toe into color for the unacquainted. Pairs well with navy and natural tones. 'Tierra' Wall Art View at CB2 Price: $499 What this wall art lacks in color it makes up for in texture, thanks to a masterfully folded canvas technique by Montreal-based artist Patrick St. Germain. It’s a fantastic option to incorporate wall texture without taking the plunge into wallpaper. Italian Distressed Marble Texture Wallpaper View at Wayfair Price: $3.08 per square foot Taking cues from the delightfully weathered architecture of old Italian Piazzas, this wallpaper has dimension for days. Its gold hues make for one of the richer textures we've come across, and it’s available in hues ranging from purple to off white.

2. Install Curtains

(Image credit: ercol for John Lewis)

Tyler is all about the drama of a curtain. Not only do they add glamour and another layer of color and texture, but curtains will also ‘give the illusion of a higher room,’ he explains — especially when hung from the ceiling.

Emdee Mariah Room Darkening Curtain Panel View at Perigold Price: $485 Available in jewel tones and jewel tones only, there is no shortage of glamour in these Emdee curtain panels. We’re partial to the onyx, which looks quite striking paired with pale pink and metallic gold. Well worth the splurge. Velvet Organic Cotton Window Curtain Panel View at CB2 Price: $159 Add a luxe touch without coming across overly austere thanks to this delicate take on velvet. These curtain panels minimize sound and do wonders blocking out light, making them an ideal bedroom idea. Maiko Jacquard-Woven Curtain View at Anthropologie From: $81 (25% off) These statement curtains upend the usual vertical stripes, turning them into an abstract masterpiece. They single handedly tie together even more modest rooms. Currently on sale, too — run, don’t walk.

3. Add Molding

(Image credit: Jonathan Adler)

‘You can elevate a space so much just by adding molding to your walls,’ explains Tyler. It's a simple yet effective way to achieve a high-end look without breaking the bank. While he tailors his projects to his clients' preferences, molding pairs seamlessly with his personal affinity for colonial decor and the cozy charm of a French cottage.

Orac Decor Crown Molding, Set of 3 View at Amazon Price: $64.88 (27% off) If crown molding isn’t already gracing that wall-to-ceiling juncture, this is your sign to make that transition. Classy, elegant, versatile — need we say more? 1.25'' H x 96'' W x 0.38'' D Wood Casing View at Wayfair Price: $10.36 This colonial trim is whatever you make it. Paired with lighter tones like cream, it appears airy and charming, but when styled with darker tones, takes on a compelling edgy look — equally sophisticated either way. Ashford Molded Scalloped Wainscot Wall Panel View at Wayfair From: $12.75 Much can be done with these wall panels. Vaguely Victorian, but depending on how they’re configured, can appear quite modern, too. They’re already primed for paint so you can leave them white or get creative.

4. Something Black

(Image credit: LAYERED Rugs)

Tyler's final tip is brilliantly simple: ‘Always have something black in each room’ he says. ‘Whether that is a piece of furniture, a lamp, or a planter — it always brings the room together. Trust me!’