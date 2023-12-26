This Color Pairing Will be Huge in 2024 - Get Ahead of the Trend With A Designer's Advice For How To Style It

Without completely erasing the joy of the holidays, let me be the first to remind you that the new year is almost here, bringing with it a fresh start and, most importantly, fresh trends. And nowhere are we more excited than Livingetc, where color, design, and stylish interiors are our raison d'etre.

To prepare for 2024's new interior design trends, I spoke to Tiffany Duggan, founder of the London-based Studio Duggan and one of Livingetc's favorite industry voices, to hear more about the color combinations she's loving — and I'm betting these pairings will persist well into January, February, and beyond.

An ornate purple sofa sits in front of a bright burnt orange wall

(Image credit: Edward Bulmer Paint)

"I’m really loving Dutch Orange by Edward Bulmer – it’s not for the faint of heart, but it is such a warm happy color," Tiffany told me. "I love it with cream, blue, or deep [eggplant]."

Pictured above, Dutch Orange is Edward Bulmer's homage to John Fowler's iconic paint schemes. It's bright and inviting, so perhaps heed Tiffany's warning if you're not a fan of such tones, but it's also unique and stylish, certainly unlike the palette of most of your friends' living rooms. 

If you'd like to stand out next year, this could very well be the color trend for you. Just pair it with one of Tiffany's suggestions and you're off to the races. To help you get a headstart, I've compiled a bit of shopping below — some classic pieces in colors as similar to Dutch Orange as possible, followed by accents in cream, blue, or eggplant. Mix and match as you so choose and watch the compliments just rush in.

Dutch Orange Furniture

orange velvet couch
Kettleby Sofa

Price: $3,348.00

The orange coloring may be of the moment, but this low Chesterfield adaptation will always be in vogue. It's made to order, though, so give yourself plenty of lead time.

orange swivel armchair
Fitz Channeled Russet Velvet Swivel Chair

Price: $1099

This tufted, deco-inspired chair was designed by Australian contemporary brand, Vuue. It's cozy and warm while the swivel base makes lounging oh-so-convenient.

wood/upholstered bed frame
The Belsa Bed

Price: $3195

Unbelievably luxurious and stylish, the Belsa Bed from Schoolhouse mixes that Dutch Orange color with wood paneling, a color combination recommended by Edward Bulmer. 

Cream Accents

cream rug
Antanė Handmade Performance Ivory Rug

Price: $389.99

Pair this ivory shag area rug with the modular sectional sofa for a color combo that makes good on Tiffany's recommendations

cream bolster pillow
Italian Bolster Pillow

Price: $229

Wouldn't this bolster pillow look lovely right against the back of that swivel armchair? It is also crafted with fabrics from two of Italy's oldest textile mills, so you know the quality will match perfectly with the CB2 velvet.

cream colored lamp
Enoki Natural Dome Table Lamp

Price: $499

A minimalist's dream, this sandstone lamp offers the perfect understated silhouette and subtle glow for your bedside table.

Blue Accents

blue geometric modern vases
Blue Ceramic Vase

Price: $33.99

Fresh, funky, and fun, nestle these blue ceramic vases next to an orange couch or chair to play into Tiffany's suggested contrast. These from Amazon are so on-trend and well-priced.

Blue fabric colored lamp
Electra Table Lamp

Price: $199.95

It's groovy and eclectic, with a simple silhouette. Plus, the color is exactly what you'd want for this designer-recommended combo.

blue knot pillow
Hugget Cotton Knot Pillow

Price: $79

This knot pillow is all the rage right now — I've been seeing it everywhere. Pair it with that rust/burnt orange color for a double trend.

Deep Purple Accents

purple throw blanket
Lands Downunder

Price: $425

This mohair throw is the exact shade of deep purple you'd expect to go fabulously with a bright burnt orange or rust couch or chair.

velvet throw pillow
Velvet Pillow Eggplant

Price: $175

Throw this pillow onto your new bed frame for a luxurious velvet touch. Or toss it onto your sofa for a comfy and trendy lounge piece.

purple sheets
Mulberry Washed Percale Cotton Flat Sheet

Price: $79

The best way to secretly do a color combo? Use your sheets. The tones are mostly hidden away, but peek out subtly over and under your duvet.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

