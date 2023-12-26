This Color Pairing Will be Huge in 2024 - Get Ahead of the Trend With A Designer's Advice For How To Style It
It's almost the new year, which means new trends - get ahead of the pack with this advice from interior designer Tiffany Duggan
Without completely erasing the joy of the holidays, let me be the first to remind you that the new year is almost here, bringing with it a fresh start and, most importantly, fresh trends. And nowhere are we more excited than Livingetc, where color, design, and stylish interiors are our raison d'etre.
To prepare for 2024's new interior design trends, I spoke to Tiffany Duggan, founder of the London-based Studio Duggan and one of Livingetc's favorite industry voices, to hear more about the color combinations she's loving — and I'm betting these pairings will persist well into January, February, and beyond.
The trending color pairing you have to try
"I’m really loving Dutch Orange by Edward Bulmer – it’s not for the faint of heart, but it is such a warm happy color," Tiffany told me. "I love it with cream, blue, or deep [eggplant]."
Pictured above, Dutch Orange is Edward Bulmer's homage to John Fowler's iconic paint schemes. It's bright and inviting, so perhaps heed Tiffany's warning if you're not a fan of such tones, but it's also unique and stylish, certainly unlike the palette of most of your friends' living rooms.
If you'd like to stand out next year, this could very well be the color trend for you. Just pair it with one of Tiffany's suggestions and you're off to the races. To help you get a headstart, I've compiled a bit of shopping below — some classic pieces in colors as similar to Dutch Orange as possible, followed by accents in cream, blue, or eggplant. Mix and match as you so choose and watch the compliments just rush in.
Dutch Orange Furniture
Price: $3,348.00
The orange coloring may be of the moment, but this low Chesterfield adaptation will always be in vogue. It's made to order, though, so give yourself plenty of lead time.
Price: $1099
This tufted, deco-inspired chair was designed by Australian contemporary brand, Vuue. It's cozy and warm while the swivel base makes lounging oh-so-convenient.
Cream Accents
Price: $389.99
Pair this ivory shag area rug with the modular sectional sofa for a color combo that makes good on Tiffany's recommendations
Price: $229
Wouldn't this bolster pillow look lovely right against the back of that swivel armchair? It is also crafted with fabrics from two of Italy's oldest textile mills, so you know the quality will match perfectly with the CB2 velvet.
Blue Accents
Price: $33.99
Fresh, funky, and fun, nestle these blue ceramic vases next to an orange couch or chair to play into Tiffany's suggested contrast. These from Amazon are so on-trend and well-priced.
Price: $199.95
It's groovy and eclectic, with a simple silhouette. Plus, the color is exactly what you'd want for this designer-recommended combo.
Deep Purple Accents
Price: $425
This mohair throw is the exact shade of deep purple you'd expect to go fabulously with a bright burnt orange or rust couch or chair.
Price: $175
Throw this pillow onto your new bed frame for a luxurious velvet touch. Or toss it onto your sofa for a comfy and trendy lounge piece.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
10 Ways Designers Decorate Modern Walls To Create Homes That Feel Warm and Inviting
These modern wall decor ideas will help you create spaces that feel like home, elevated spaces you can relax and unwind in but that look good, too
By Faaizah Shah Published
-
These are the 3 Places to Declutter on Boxing Day That Take Less Than 30 Minutes
Sorting these spaces now will prevent your home from descending into crazy amounts of clutter in the new year
By Lilith Hudson Published