This Color Pairing Will be Huge in 2024 - Get Ahead of the Trend With A Designer's Advice For How To Style It

Without completely erasing the joy of the holidays, let me be the first to remind you that the new year is almost here, bringing with it a fresh start and, most importantly, fresh trends. And nowhere are we more excited than Livingetc, where color, design, and stylish interiors are our raison d'etre.

To prepare for 2024's new interior design trends, I spoke to Tiffany Duggan, founder of the London-based Studio Duggan and one of Livingetc's favorite industry voices, to hear more about the color combinations she's loving — and I'm betting these pairings will persist well into January, February, and beyond.

The trending color pairing you have to try

(Image credit: Edward Bulmer Paint)

"I’m really loving Dutch Orange by Edward Bulmer – it’s not for the faint of heart, but it is such a warm happy color," Tiffany told me. "I love it with cream, blue, or deep [eggplant]."

Pictured above, Dutch Orange is Edward Bulmer's homage to John Fowler's iconic paint schemes. It's bright and inviting, so perhaps heed Tiffany's warning if you're not a fan of such tones, but it's also unique and stylish, certainly unlike the palette of most of your friends' living rooms.

If you'd like to stand out next year, this could very well be the color trend for you. Just pair it with one of Tiffany's suggestions and you're off to the races. To help you get a headstart, I've compiled a bit of shopping below — some classic pieces in colors as similar to Dutch Orange as possible, followed by accents in cream, blue, or eggplant. Mix and match as you so choose and watch the compliments just rush in.

Dutch Orange Furniture

Kettleby Sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $3,348.00 The orange coloring may be of the moment, but this low Chesterfield adaptation will always be in vogue. It's made to order, though, so give yourself plenty of lead time. Fitz Channeled Russet Velvet Swivel Chair View at CB2 Price: $1099 This tufted, deco-inspired chair was designed by Australian contemporary brand, Vuue. It's cozy and warm while the swivel base makes lounging oh-so-convenient. The Belsa Bed View at Soho Home Price: $3195 Unbelievably luxurious and stylish, the Belsa Bed from Schoolhouse mixes that Dutch Orange color with wood paneling, a color combination recommended by Edward Bulmer.

Cream Accents

Antanė Handmade Performance Ivory Rug View at Wayfair Price: $389.99 Pair this ivory shag area rug with the modular sectional sofa for a color combo that makes good on Tiffany's recommendations Italian Bolster Pillow View at Arhaus Price: $229 Wouldn't this bolster pillow look lovely right against the back of that swivel armchair? It is also crafted with fabrics from two of Italy's oldest textile mills, so you know the quality will match perfectly with the CB2 velvet. Enoki Natural Dome Table Lamp View at CB2 Price: $499 A minimalist's dream, this sandstone lamp offers the perfect understated silhouette and subtle glow for your bedside table.

Blue Accents

Blue Ceramic Vase View at Amazon Price: $33.99 Fresh, funky, and fun, nestle these blue ceramic vases next to an orange couch or chair to play into Tiffany's suggested contrast. These from Amazon are so on-trend and well-priced. Electra Table Lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $199.95 It's groovy and eclectic, with a simple silhouette. Plus, the color is exactly what you'd want for this designer-recommended combo. Hugget Cotton Knot Pillow View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $79 This knot pillow is all the rage right now — I've been seeing it everywhere. Pair it with that rust/burnt orange color for a double trend.

Deep Purple Accents