'It saves you so much space!' This simple viral hack shares the cleverest ways to store throw blankets we've ever seen

Throw blankets are an essential accessory for creating a cozy bed or couch, but unless you have ample room in your linen cupboard, you could be left stumped when it comes to storing your spares.

If, like me, you're a sucker for a super soft throw, your collection might have grown to dizzying heights. This is great during the depths of winter when I never want a blanket to be out of arm's reach, but now, during the heat of summer and short of storage space, I seem to spend half my time moving a bundle of blankets from one chair to another.

Well, not any longer. I now have two new nifty storage ideas for neatly and conveniently putting away my throws, and it's all thanks to TikTok. This handy hack teaches two genius ways of folding your blankets so that they double up as throw pillows, and it's the perfect trick for renters, blanket hoarders, or anyone with limited space.

(Image credit: The Secret Linen Store)

In smaller homes, space is at a premium, and there's no hiding from the fact that blankets are bulky. If you're looking for ways to keep your throws contained without instantly filling up your entire cupboard, then these simple folding tricks might just save your life. Shared by organizing influencer Natasha Swingler (@effectivespaces) over on her TikTok account, they simply involve some clever folding techniques and, as far as blanket storage ideas go, they're the cleverest we've seen yet.

The first method involves folding up a throw and tucking it into itself so that it takes the shape of a rectangular pillow. Start by laying the blanket on your bed or couch and folding it into thirds lengthways so you're left with a long oblong shape. From there, you fold one of the other edges into the center point where the previous folds form a makeshift pocket.

To create the pillow shape, simply roll the opposite end of the blanket inwards and then tuck the sausage-shaped roll into the pocket you formed on the other side. Depending on the size of your blanket, you might find that you need to use more of the fabric for rolling so that it fills the pocket, but it should fit together to form the perfect mini throw pillow for styling your bed, sofa, or armchair.

(Image credit: Ben Parry. Design: Jacqui Mitchell.)

Love the look of a modern, clean girl aesthetic? The second technique involves tying your blanket into a trendy knot that instantly makes your living room or bedroom look more expensive. The stylish shape works just as well as a pillow idea as it does a stand-alone decor piece, and it's the best option for the more minimalist among us.

To make your knotted pillow idea, start by folding your blanket horizontally so you're left with a slimmer rectangle shape. From this point, all you need to do is roll up the material starting from one long edge to form a sausage shape, at which stage you can tie the two ends to form a knot in the middle.

For a seamless ball shape, the tail ends can then be tucked into the center knot. Natasha then styles the new pillow on her mantelpiece next to a stack of books and a vase of faux flowers, proving that turning your unused items into stylish pieces of decor really is the simplest and most effective storage solution out there.

Both methods work best with thin or medium-weighted blankets, otherwise folding them into a compact shape will be a struggle. Depending on the size of your throw and the material you're working with, it may also take some trial and error to find the ideal spots to fold, but it's well worth the perseverance.

A stylish and cost-free storage solution in less than 5 minutes? It's a yes from us.

