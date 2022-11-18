This viral IKEA fridge organizer is my latest kitchen must-have – it might be the best $35 you ever spend

Is there anything worse than a disorganized fridge? Not only do they lack that oh-so-satisfying kitchen aesthetic that's taken Instagram and TikTok by storm, but cluttered shelves inevitably result in duplicate items, smashed jars, and wasted food. Well, now those fridge woes can become a thing of the past thanks to IKEA's most nifty organizer to date: the SNURRAD.

How many times have you gone to prepare a meal only to find that moldy, half-eaten jar of curry paste you'd forgotten about hidden in the darkest depths of your fridge shelves? For me, this was almost a daily occurrence. I hold my hands up and admit that I'm terrible when it comes to organizing the fridge. I always think I'm being thrifty by saving my leftovers with the full intention of eating them later but alas, once fresh groceries come along, my leftovers are shoved to the back, abandoned and forgotten.

If you're anything like me, this clever piece of kit might be exactly what you need to organize your kitchen. The SNURRAD - meaning 'spin' in Swedish - is nothing more than a turntable designed to attach to your fridge shelf. It rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to access all those pesky jars and sauces that get lost in the abyss that is the back of the fridge. Basically, it's a Lazy Susan - but better. Here's why I think you need one in your life.

Lilith Hudson Junior Writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. A strong believer that a tidy home is a happy one, she's committed to helping readers organize their spaces through sharing practical tips and guides. For this piece she takes a look at one of the most useful fridge organizers of all time - the IKEA SNURRAD - and explains why you need one in your life.

Why the Snurrad is better for organizing your fridge

We've all known someone in our lives who swears by a Lazy Susan. In my case, that person was me. These convenient little turntables - often considered a kitsch addition to the kitchen - can be incredibly handy when it comes down to how to organize a fridge. The revolving tables come in tiered versions for stacking jars or with removable compartments for storing different types of food, making it the perfect way to make use of space in your fridge while also keeping your ingredients organized.

But how does the SNURRAD (opens in new tab) compare? The main thing that sets the IKEA version aside is its design. The tray's rectangular shape means it's a perfect fit for most regular fridge sizes, extending right into the corners to maximize space.

While a Lazy Susan's circular shape means that there's always space around the corners of your fridge shelf, the SNURRAD eradicates this - it allows me to fit so much more stuff inside the fridge. Once you spin the tray around it extends outwards, allowing you to access the items at the back of the shelf without the hassle of playing Tetris with all your other food items. As you can imagine, it quickly replaced my Lazy Susan...

If you're obsessed with organizing like me you're probably sold already. However, if you need more convincing, don't just take my word for it.

'I have a built-in fridge/freezer and wanted to optimize storage space,' says Scandi lifestyle blogger, @fabriksen (opens in new tab). 'Quickly, I realized that most standard fridge organizers and Lazy Susan’s don’t work. Either they’re just a bit too large for the available space or they fit, but leave too much “dead space” for them to improve the situation. The swivel effect of the SNURRAD allows for a rectangular tray that fills the entire shelf, giving me a great overview and easy access to everything on the tray.'

'It takes up minimal space while also allowing you to reach items that usually get lost in the back of the fridge,' adds Jennifer Abernathy, kitchen shopping blogger at Shop with Jenniabs (opens in new tab). 'The shape works so much better than the traditional round lazy susan and the unique way it turns without bumping into the wall is so cool!' Those who eschew the flat-pack furniture giants for fear of self-assembly will be pleased there's no tricky instruction involved with installing the SNURRAD, either. It simply fastens to your shelf with suction cups.

Where can I get one?

Clearly, there's good reason why the SNURRAD is one of IKEA's top sellers. In a time when we're all looking to save a bit of money as well as do our bit for the planet, minimizing food waste is at the forefront of everybody's mind. And of course, the organization revolution that's taking place on social media has driven sales, too. The hashtag #fridgeorganization currently has 1.8 billion views over on TikTok (opens in new tab). Unsurprisingly then, the SNURRAD isn't always easy to come by, with many IKEA stores currently out of stock.

What's more, although we all love the Swedish powerhouse for it's excellent value, the SNURRAD doesn't come particularly cheap. At $34.99, it costs a lot more than your ordinary Lazy Susan from Amazon (opens in new tab).

There's isn't a direct comparison out there on the market, either. We're sure it will pay for itself in a matter of weeks with the amount of food you're likely to save, but if your budget doesn't allow for a SNURRAD right now, or you just can't find one in a store near you, we've included some of our best picks of the Lazy Susan fridge organizers, instead.