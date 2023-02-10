This is the space-saving kitchen storage trick that professional organizers love

When it comes to organizing the kitchen, there's one utensil that we've relied on for centuries - the humble spice rack. Storing your jars of herbs and spices in your cupboards just isn't practical, but neither are clunky free-standing racks that take up space on your countertop. Luckily though, there are a host of space-saving solutions out there that don't take up prime real estate on your surfaces.

Here's the thing - I share a property with two other young women and we're what you might call a condiment household. Our kitchen cabinets are full of sauces, spices, herbs, and not much else - but that doesn't bother me. What does bother me is rummaging in cluttered cupboards to find my dried oregano only to pull out a jar of paprika instead. If I'm not paying attention, my meal is ruined in minutes.

Due to our absurdly small kitchen, a free-standing spice rack is out of the question. We need a kitchen storage solution that maximizes as much space as possible, and I think I've finally found the answer. Here's why I think it's the spice rack for anyone living in a smaller home or apartment, alongside some other spice storage options recommended by professional organizers themselves.

Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer and the owner of Di is Organized.

Meet the space saving spice rack professional organizers are loving

From revolving stands to tiered shelving, there are a million and one spice racks out there that all claim to be the best. But, in my eyes, anything that's freestanding is a complete waste of space.

With that in mind, you can imagine the joy I felt when I stumbled across an innovative design on TikTok that makes use of the space beneath your cupboard shelves that normally goes unused. The handy pull-out contraption mounts under your shelving and unclips to hold up to seven spice jars, which can then slot back into the space, a bit like a drawer. Joseph Joseph's under-shelf spice rack (opens in new tab) is the perfect small kitchen storage organizer for anyone who, like me, lacks countertop space.

(opens in new tab) Editor's choice Under-shelf spice rack, Joseph Joseph (opens in new tab) This unique spice rack design from Joseph Joseph utilizes unused space beneath your cupboard shelves. The easy pull-out compartment has a drawer stop, unclipping to reveal up to seven spice jars. Installation is totally tool-free and uses non-marking tape to secure in place.

Professional organizer Di Ter Avest, owner of Di is Organized (opens in new tab), agrees. 'Vertical space often needs to be more utilized, especially in kitchen cabinets,' she says. 'It doesn't matter if you have a big or small kitchen, or how much space you have in the cupboards; if your spices don't have a dedicated spot, it will get messy and cluttered.'

This spice rack provides the perfect quick fix with no installation necessary. 'I see homeowners and renters using this spice organizer to store their most used spices since the rack holds up to seven spice jars,' Di says.

As she points out, this rack does limit the number of spices and herbs you store at once, however. 'It's only going to be functional for small collections which is not typically the case with spices,' says organizer Kayleen Kelly (opens in new tab). You could have one in each of your cupboards, but that might not be practical if you're the kind of person who cooks with lots of spices every day. If you're looking for somewhere to house a bigger collection of spices and herbs, here are three alternative options we also love that will help organize your kitchen.

3 spice storage alternatives professional organizers recommend