Masonite's M-Pwr explained - the first big tech launch of the year, and it's about to make life so much easier

When is a door not just a door? When it's also a smart security hub, as manufacturer Masonite has just revealed at this year's Consumer Technology Show in Las Vegas. The Masonite M-Pwr Smart Door comes equipped with a Ring Video Doorbell and Yale Smart Lock, as well as motion-activated lights.

The M-Pwr becomes part of the best home security system you can have, as it will hook up to your home's power and Wi-Fi connection in order to kickstart its smart features and hardware - the first of its kind.

'The debut of Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors is a milestone event in that we believe it will fundamentally change homeowners' expectations of their exterior doors,' says Howard Heckes, president and CEO of Masonite. 'The revolutionary technology of these doors provides families with the peace of mind that they are always connected and always protected.'

The doors will have an emergency backup battery in case of a power outage (which would make being locked out a bit of a disaster!) that will last for up to 24-hours, and you can customize the way the motion-activated LED lights behave via an app.

(Image credit: Masonite)

The product is the result of a collaboration between Masonite, Yale, and Ring, and luxury home builders Barringer Homes are also involved. And don't be fooled - this is definitely a high-end item that will likely come with a price tag to match.

"We're proud to work with Barringer Homes to bring families a level of connected convenience they've never previously experienced with their doors," said Cory Sorice, Chief Innovation Officer at Masonite. "Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors will enhance the lives of homeowners in a very tangible way. They are proof positive of our vision of Doors That Do More."

Both Ring and Yale are leaders in smart home security, and you can check out how we ranked them in our best video doorbell and best smart lock guides.

The doors themselves will be made from premium fiberglass in different styles and finishes, and are currently being built into newly constructed homes in North Carolina.

Adam Danneman, president at Barringer Homes, added: "As a high-end home builder, we always look for the latest technology that will add value for our customers. Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors integrate all of the features homeowners need to stay connected to their homes while offering the aesthetic qualities they want to complement any style."

Head on over to the website to read more about the Masonite M-Pwr Smart Door.

What's so good about the Masonite M-Pwr Smart Door?

The Masonite M-Pwr Smart Door manages to combine the work of multiple pieces of tech into one, ensuring that your home life is a lot easier to navigate. At the moment, you will still need apps for Ring and Yale to control these elements of the smart door, but this also means that, as technology advances and these companies bring out new products, users can more easily switch them out for upgrades. Even so, having all of this technology in one place seems like a major breakthrough in the quest towards a fully automated home.

Does the Masonite M-Pwr Smart Door work with other security cameras?

For the launch, the Masonite M-Pwr Smart Door only works with the Ring security camera and Yale smart lock. This could be set to change as the product develops - watch this space.

Can I fit the Masonite M-Pwr Smart Door to my existing door frame

No, you can't fit the Masonite M-Pwr Smart Door to an exisiting door frame. It is currently only available for new builds, in partnership with Barringer Homes based in California. But watch this space, it could roll out in due course.