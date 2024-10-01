Fancy Your Hand at Fridgescaping? These Ceramic Containers are a Must-Have

The insides of our fridges are not often places we consider beautify-ing (buying the groceries for the week is usually enough of a chore), but when we add thoughtful details into these widely used corners of our homes, the result is something quite satisfying.

Ever since social media put fridgescaping on my radar, I haven't been able to stop thinking about the most aesthetic ways to display my fruits and vegetables. Ceramic containers and berry baskets are the small but vastly stylish kitchen trend that makes the inside of your fridge as stylish as it is on the outside. Having a designated place for fresh, delicious produce feels impossibly chic, and it means you can replace unsightly plastic containers with decorative details instead.

This year, fridgescaping has taken the internet by storm. The basic idea is to bring order and visual appeal into one of the most mundane parts of the kitchen, and who doesn't love an aesthetically pleasing design moment? So if you are a fridgescaping lover like me, ceramic bowls are the trending detail that will elevate your food storage game.

Fridgescaping expert, Lynzi Judish, says ceramic bowls are a stylish kitchen storage idea. "They're a wonderful way to display your berries and give your refrigerator an instant facelift," she says. The sight of fresh produce inside your fridge will always be met with delight, but the plastic containers from the grocery store can diminish their visual appeal and end up making your fridge feel more cluttered. These decorative ceramic baskets are the perfect way to display them if you want a decorative, cottagecore look inside your fridge.

(Image credit: Lynzi Judish)

Practically speaking, Lynzi recommends the middle shelf to display these open containers as this is generally the most temperature-controlled spot of the fridge, meaning it will increase your food's shelf-life. After that, how you style or organize your food storage containers to match your kitchen design is up to you.

"I love anything reusable, nontoxic, and eco-friendly for the kitchen," says Lynzi. "Whether you like to grow your own produce or buy from the market, opting for stylish ventilated storage containers helps to prioritize eating your perishables promptly and ties in the overall aesthetic of your refrigerator."

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Details, even as seemingly small as this one, make cooking exciting again. Fixing dinner, work lunches, or even boredom snacks no longer seems a dull task when a fun bowl is there holding all your favorite fruits and foods. Lynzi recommends leaning into the enjoyment a detail like a ceramic dish can bring. "Let them be something you can pop by and grab a handful of when you want a snack, or let them make a statement front and center because they are so pretty," she says.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Putting the groceries away or opening the fridge to make dinner does not have to be boring. Designing a home that makes you happy is all about little whimsical moments like these.