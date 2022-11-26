Stop losing things! You can get 4 Apple AirTags for 22% less at Best Buy this Black Friday

If you're anything like us, it can be hard to keep track of even simple things like the car keys or phone, let alone things like the credit card you rarely use, the dog lead, or the myriad other things that get left around the house on a daily basis. Key finders like the Apple AirTag are brilliant solutions to this conundrum, allowing you to track those important items digitally.

And Best Buy has come through this Black Friday, cutting down the price of its AirTag 4-Pack by 22% compared to buying the devices separately at full price. That's a saving of $26, which is almost enough to equate to an extra AirTag for free!

For more advice on and information about this kind of device tracker, you can read our rundown of the best key finders, and you can head to our review of Apple's AirTag for our honest thoughts. Then, if you're still not sure, check out our guide to the most genius ways to use AirTags.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirTags 4-Pack | $29 each when bought separately , now $89.99 (save 22%) (opens in new tab) Best Buy is selling a 4-Pack of Apple AirTags for just under $90, meaning you can save 22% compared to what you would have paid individually before Black Friday. We're big fans of this kind of key tracker in general, with its ability to bypass a scattered brain and cluttered life via technology. Get the pack for $26 less for a limited time.

Today's best Apple AirTag 4 Pack deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $99 (opens in new tab) $79.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $99 (opens in new tab) $89.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

How long to Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday took place officially on 25 November, but you will find that lots of retailers, including major outlets like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, have lots of ongoing deals and discounts, meaning you can still hunt down that perfect deal on your most lusted-after items.

We will be bringing you the very best offers from across the web between now and the end of Cyber Monday. Make sure to bookmark our Black Friday hub to get the most up-to-date offers, and head to our Black Friday home deals page for more like this.