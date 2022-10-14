This Spanish hotel suite might be my favorite example of modern rustic style ever

This suite within a boutique Spanish hotel is possibly the most beautiful example of modern rustic decor that we've ever seen. Designed by London-based studio Kitesgrove, the suite features exposed beams, plaster walls, and beautiful patterned tiles tied together with an earthy color palette - the perfect restful retreat.

This rural getaway can be found within the Casa la Siesta - a hotel created by Bert & May founder Lee Thornley - in Andalusia, southern Spain. It features tiles from a recent collaboration between the two interior design brands alongside plenty of organic materials and warm textures. The resulting space is imbued with quiet luxury and Spanish charm.

An earthy palette of neutral tones with rich accents of terracotta is in keeping with the Mediterranean setting, while the warm undertones on the walls and floor inject the feel of the Spanish sunshine into the space.

'We were delighted to work on this suite within such inspiring surroundings,' says Katie Lion, Senior Interior Designer at Kitesgrove. 'The rich Andalusian landscapes informed many of our design choices with a focus on deep earthy colors and natural, tactile textures.' We take a look inside for some design inspiration.

Lilith Hudson Junior writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She regularly shares color stories with readers to help them keep up-to-date with ever-changing trends that promise to add personality into the home.

(Image credit: Beth Davis)

The star appeal of any hotel suite is, of course, the bed - and this one doesn't disappoint. A mattress sits on a low, reclaimed wood base, part of the original hotel’s inventory, immediately introducing the rustic vibe.

Reclaimed tiles from Bert & May (opens in new tab) are used on the floor to ground the neutral color scheme. The geometric design with its earthy pink shade is subtle and delicate but creates an impressive visual statement that we're eager to try ourselves.

A wall hanging from Ferm Living also helps to create a cohesive feel by reflecting the different tones used within the room but in the form of a textural artwork. If you love the look of the tapestry, the Vista Blanket in Off White is available from Burke Decor (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Beth Davis)

The headboard, pushed against the wall partition, is flanked by two raffia wall lights made by La Fabrique a Abat-Jour and a pair of black Pujo Wall Tables from Ferm Living which add a monochrome edge to the rustic bedroom.

The use of raw, organic and characterful finishes including wood, rattan and wicker against a soft pink backdrop of natural plaster walls creates subtle layers of interesting textures and shades. The comforting color scheme and warm textures create a relaxing atmosphere.

'We wanted to create a space which was calming and tranquil, yet still retained some Spanish flair and drama,' explains Katie of Kitesgrove (opens in new tab). 'It was important not to overshadow the rich warmth of the beautiful reclaimed woods and tiles, therefore our palette choice was subtle with accents of stronger color.'

(Image credit: Beth Davis)

A glimpse of the exposed wooden beams brings this rustic feel home, as echoed in the wooden shutters shown here. Below the window, an upholstered linen chaise sits under a pendant light with a rich red shade. This sun-drenched window, with it's beautiful views of the rolling landscape beyond, is the perfect spot for a repose with a book. We know this design idea would work wonderfully in a modern rustic living room.

(Image credit: Beth Davis)

The addition of a small wooden vintage desk and chair adds a subtle elegance to the suite while simultaneously introducing a more homely feel to the space. This charming little space makes us feel as though we've stepped back in time. Yet, Kitesgrove's designers have put a modern spin on the overall look with their bold paint idea. The horizontal oxblood line breaks up the room and adds a unique and characterful effect to this quaint space.

(Image credit: Beth Davis)

Continuity from the bedroom to the bathroom is established through the color palette and the wooden accents. Antique brass wall lights from Fosbery Studio and brass taps add sophisticated metallic detail to the space while a double vanity with curved vessel sinks from Fired Earth shows the enduring popularity of the curved bathroom trend. It's a luxurious, spa-like bathroom if we ever saw one.

The chevron terracotta floor tiles in the bathroom work harmoniously with the natural elements of the room and echo the whimsical tiles on the wall. These are Kitesgrove X Bert & May's Quad tiles in Brighton Stone and Mandarin Orange (opens in new tab) from the new Irregular collection.

'We are thrilled with how the Quad tiles look in the bathroom,' says Katie. 'The milky off white and pale pink tones sit beautifully amongst the bright white and deep wood.'

(Image credit: Beth Davis)

The design, also used in the shower, is made up of four similar designs, each contained within the tile’s border allowing for a nuanced yet dynamic tessellation. The uneven, 'irregular' quality of the tiles creates fluidity and contrasting shapes that is playful and unique.

This bathroom tile idea is one we'll certainly be trying ourselves, after we've booked our trip to Casa la Siesta, of course.