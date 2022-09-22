Designers say curves are the key to a relaxing bathroom – here's how they're embracing the trend

Curved bathrooms are all the rage. Nothing speaks more to the mood of now than the sleek, soft finishes of a deep curved bath, a circular vessel sink and dramatic architectural arches. We all want to benefit from the calming feel of these cool curves, but embracing this modern bathroom idea is easier said than done.

Curves have re-emerged throughout our interiors in recent years after we adopted a greater desire for more welcoming, nurturing spaces, but there's nowhere they're better suited to than our bathroom designs. Elliptical shapes and rounded edges have replaced sharp clean lines, proving powerful features that promise a more welcoming and relaxed environment in what can traditionally feel like a harsh, clinical space.

'Adding curves can introduce a visual rhythm that infuses a more relaxed, softer feel to the space, removing harsh lines and angular corners,' explains Barrie Cutchie, Design Director at BC Designs. Like us, he believes curves are key to mastering a contemporary feel in your bathroom.

And yet, there's no escaping the fact that our bathrooms tend to feature sharp corners everywhere you look. To help you embrace this on-trend look in your home, we've compiled a whole host of advice from Barrie and some other leading bathroom designers so you know how to introduce rounded shapes to your space.

Introduce curved bathroom fixtures for softness

Undoubtedly, the easiest way to embrace curves in your bathroom is to install rounded bathroom fixtures.

As Barrie from BC Designs (opens in new tab) explains: 'From baths to brassware, washbasins through to toilets, each can play an important role in creating the softer approach to design that curves offer.'

The most obvious curvy contenders are the main features of your bathroom, like the bath, basin and vanity. But, as Barrie rightfully acknowledges, curved taps, circular mirrors and round light fixtures are also ways to embrace this bathroom trend.

Not only are these gentler shapes associated with physical safety, but they promote a more peaceful atmosphere in our homes to nurture our wellbeing. 'Curves project a harmless nature and often promote moods of relaxation and calm,' Jeevan Seth, CEO of JTP architects (opens in new tab), explains. 'This works well in the bathroom as more people aim to achieve a more spa-like feel.'

Take cues from the architecture

If you need inspiration for your curved bathroom design, look to the rooms architecture for ideas. If you're fortunate enough to have arched doors, windows or wall niches, take full advantage of these features and use them as a springboard for other curved elements.

'If you have a curved architectural feature in your bathroom, whether an original or new addition, choosing similarly shapely sanitary-ware will accentuate that softer feel and promote organic flow throughout the room,' explains Barrie. 'Seeking out these kinds of voluptuous curves on bathroom fittings that are typically hard and cold is visually soothing and leads to a more indulgent, relaxing space.'

Following the natural curvature of the room itself will help add a sense of flow and elegance to your bathroom. 'You can then adorn with additional curved accessories and a circular mirror to accentuate the look,' says Jeevan.

Combine with organic materials and soft textures

(Image credit: BC Designs)

For reasons hard to pin down, harsh straight lines seem to have the same energy as colder, hard textures, while curves marry best with softer, warm organic materials. Thus, try complimenting your curved bathroom with organic materials and smoother finishes such as wood flooring, matt finishes and neutral cabinetry.

'Bathrooms in particular have become places where we embrace nature in the form of raw, organic surfaces and products,' says Hege Lundh, Marketing & Business Development Director at Lundhs Real Stone (opens in new tab). 'This is demonstrated through the increased use of 100% natural materials, from natural stone surfaces to sustainable flooring and even cabinetry.'

While the material of larger surfaces like your flooring or wall tiles might be your first port of call, don't forget the finer details when it comes to creating this soft feel. For example, try adding some clay vases with dried flowers to the corner of your bathroom, or introduce a bamboo blind to your windows. As Hege continues: 'Combined with smoother, more matte textures instead of high gloss, shiny surfaces, curved bathrooms fulfil our needs from both a practical and aesthetic point of view.'

What are the benefits of curves?

Curved bathrooms have an array of benefits, both practical and aesthetic. From creating a more nurturing, spa bathroom idea, to conducing a more child-proof space that minimizes bumps and bruises, there's a lot to love about this modern trend.

At their core, curved lines create a more welcoming and warming environment. 'More than ever before, bathrooms have become sanctuaries in the home, spaces to escape to and relax in,' says Hege. 'As such, we have been seeking a more spa-like and homely aesthetic – curves are able to offer just that.'

Then there are the practical benefits. For example, features like a curved basin can prove much easier to clean and maintain. 'Aesthetically, a curved basin can introduce a designer statement to any bathroom, accentuating the overall style and feel of the room,' Jeevan explains. 'In terms of practicality, if the sink has high walls to the bowl, it will contain any water droplets creating less water mess and making the vanity area a lot tidier.'

As a beautiful design trend that can simultaneously keep your bathroom tidier, what's not to love?