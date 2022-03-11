This is officially Sherwin-Williams' most popular blue – it's right on-trend

You may already know Sherwin-Williams's Naval as their 2020 Color of the Year – but two years later, this shade is still as fashionable. The Ohio–based paint company has revealed this deep twist on classic navy is officially their consumer's favorite blue – after sharing an insight into their best-loved shades.

Blue is the most popular color family in Sherwin-Williams' top 100 consumer favorite tints – alongside neutral tones that continue to top paint ideas on both sides of the Atlantic. Their best-selling blue, Naval (SW 6248), is both approachable and versatile – and it taps into color trends that are dominating interiors two years after it rose to fame.

Naval by Sherwin Williams (Image credit: Sherwin Williams)

Following closely on the Naval's heels, Moonmist (SW 9144) – a subtler blue stole second place in their Sherwin-Williams's top five. Indigo Batik (SW 7602) Endless Sea (SW 9150) also made the consumer-favorite selection – along with Smoky Blue SW 7604), an aptly-named tone with gray undertones.

Naval – Sherwin-Williams best-loved blue

Naval by Sherwin Williams (Image credit: Sherwin Williams)

According to Sherwin-Williams, Naval is a 'versatile neutral' that doesn't conform to one design style. From the Art Deco glamor of the Roaring 20s to the retro style of the 70s – Naval celebrates a range of eras and interior design trends – both in 2020 and today.

'From boho to traditional, coastal to contemporary, Naval can either fade into the background or play a starring role,' the brand shared following their Color of the Year announcement . 'A room painted in Naval creates a grounded space that ushers restfulness and tranquility into the home.'

Sherwin-Williams' director of color marketing Sue Wadden emphasizes that Naval, like many blue hues, has benefits that stretch beyond its aesthetic. Instead, the color is loved for its relationship to wellness and the feeling it evolves.

Naval by Sherwin Williams (Image credit: Sherwin Williams)

'People want to feel grounded and inspired to pursue their mental, physical and emotional well-being,' Sue says. 'Naval is reminiscent of the night sky, which people have looked to for centuries for guidance, as a muse, and as a reminder to live more mindfully.'

It is no surprise, therefore, that this 2020 favorite lives on today. And with this in mind, we expect this consumer favorite will struggle to go out of style anytime soon. If you're looking for a safe (but always stylish) investment, Naval is what you need.