HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams just announced its Color of the Year for 2024 – and it's a shade already on our radar as the next big thing

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Color forecasting season is finally here, and that means a whole new selection of 'Color of the Year' shades from our favorite paint brands. Kicking us off this year is household favorite HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams which just dropped the shade its experts predict to take over in 2024, and it's one we saw coming.

'Persimmon' is a terracotta tone that feels earthy and refreshing. The terracotta color trend - and the ceramic material itself - have been having a moment in the world of design, but this chosen shade from HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams has a lighter, fresher feel about it. The warm hue leans more toward pink and orange than it does the brown and red end of the scale, giving it a more uplifting, contemporary feel.

'Persimmon balances the energy of tangerine with grounded neutral undertones, making it perfect for spaces like living rooms and kitchens as it promotes positive relationships and conversation,' explains Ashley Banbury, Color Marketing Manager at HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams. 'The beautiful shade helps rejuvenate a space while bringing unique design visions to life.'

(Image credit: Sherwin-Williams)

Available exclusively at Lowe's stores nationwide and at Lowes.com, the convivial new Color of the Year brings a sense of comfort into the home used alongside natural hues to soften a space. That being said, it also works equally well when used with punchier colors like navy blues and smokey emerald greens for a more vibrant paint idea.

It comes after Sherwin-Williams shared their Colormix Forecast just last week, with four curated palettes that speak to the year ahead. This particular shade comes from the successful HGTV Home® range that pairs the channel's designer expertise with Sherwin-Williams's quality paints.

(Image credit: Sherwin-Williams)

The shade has been announced alongside a wider curated color palette. Dubbed 'Renewed Comfort', the collection is comprised of 10 refreshing neutrals combined with gentle, bright shades that offer a new twist on traditional color combinations.

Comfortable, cozy, and soft hues such as Softer Tan and Friendly Yellow are balanced with more vibrant and energetic shades like Oakmoss and Stardew. Whether simplistic minimalism is your bag or you're after a more eclectic, whimsy style, color experts have thoughtfully matched each color to offer a collection that's customizable, versatile, and timeless.

'The Renewed Comfort Color Collection is restful and restorative with an expressive touch to showcase unique personal style,' says Ashley. 'The shades in our 2024 Color Collection of the Year feel familiar and dependable, yet versatile, with the ability to be reshuffled to create a custom look for your home.'

Eager to inject a splash of warmth into your home? Take this as your sign. 'Persimmon' is the perfect hue for some end-of-summer decorating.