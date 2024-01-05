This Style Editor Searched the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale — These Deals Start at $10 and Will Give You the Boost You Need

Nordstrom’s sales are legendary. The retailer offers a truly massive assortment of homeware treasures year-round, but each becomes so much sweeter on clearance. There’s no feeling quite like opening that iconic silver box or bag to reveal your latest luxury find at a fantastic price.

Every December, once the holidays are over on December 26th, Nordstrom begins its Half-Yearly Sale, a bi-annual discount event featuring everything from frying pans to designer pet leashes (yes, you’ll find one on this list). Featuring boatloads of most-loved brands like Our Place and Le Creuset found at the best home decor stores, this sale is a one-stop shop to start your new year off right.

I sifted through hundreds of Nordstrom’s sale home items with a discerning eye. Whether you’re looking for a new throw blanket, home scent, or perhaps even a new luggage (speaking for myself here), I can confidently state that these are the best homeware items to buy. Continue along for your latest style editor-approved obsession.

Style Editor-Approved Sale Picks

When is the next Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale?

Given that it's a bi-annual event, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale takes place twice a year: once after the holidays (which is now), and again in May, typically around Memorial Day weekend. If you’re looking to purchase anything even remotely soon, it's best to swoop it up now rather than endure the agonizing six month wait.

Anything missing? Consider these Anthropologie home decor gems.