This Style Editor Searched the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale — These Deals Start at $10 and Will Give You the Boost You Need
From Acne Studios to Le Creuset, this homeware list has no shortage of designer labels — all at incredible discounts, I might add
Nordstrom’s sales are legendary. The retailer offers a truly massive assortment of homeware treasures year-round, but each becomes so much sweeter on clearance. There’s no feeling quite like opening that iconic silver box or bag to reveal your latest luxury find at a fantastic price.
Every December, once the holidays are over on December 26th, Nordstrom begins its Half-Yearly Sale, a bi-annual discount event featuring everything from frying pans to designer pet leashes (yes, you’ll find one on this list). Featuring boatloads of most-loved brands like Our Place and Le Creuset found at the best home decor stores, this sale is a one-stop shop to start your new year off right.
I sifted through hundreds of Nordstrom’s sale home items with a discerning eye. Whether you’re looking for a new throw blanket, home scent, or perhaps even a new luggage (speaking for myself here), I can confidently state that these are the best homeware items to buy. Continue along for your latest style editor-approved obsession.
Style Editor-Approved Sale Picks
Price: $80
Was: $115
I’d be shocked if you haven't heard about the Always Pan. Praised for its versatility, if you could only own one pan, it would be this. This is a mini version of the iconic cookware, making it perfect for modern kitchens and apartment living.
Price: $102
Was: $170
Dog owners: calling attention to this leash from Acne Studios. You already know the Scandinavian fashion brand for their playful mix of avant-garde statements and timeless sensibilities — it’s time to let your pet join in on the fun.
Price: $99.99
Was: $149.99
This is a coffee grinder that you’ll actually want to display on your counter. Featuring a whopping 140 grinding options, this is a coffee fanatic’s dream.
Price: $125
Was: $350
It's the dead of winter in NYC but this Ralph Lauren bucket has me suddenly craving ice. Featuring equestrian details and rich brown leather, I'm adding this to my cart immediately.
Price: $299.99
Was: $462
Le Crueset is iconic for a reason, and more specifically for its chef’s ovens. Versatile enough for steaming, frying, braising, serving, and more — not to mention its gorgeous color varieties — this is the perfect cookware for every kind of chef.
Price: $25.20
Was: $42
Call me crazy, but I love pumpkin year-round. This extends from ice cream to coffee to perhaps my favorite of all: scent. This pumpkin scented candle is a mixture of coconut milk and cardamom, creating a sophisticated aromatic balance.
Price: $103.60
Was: $148
Tory Burch is having a bit of a renaissance. Exhibit A: this key fob. Featuring an origami-like design and elongated tassels, its an elegant addition to your keychain or favorite bag.
Price: $718
Was: $895
Tumi makes arguably the best luggage on the market, but it doesn’t come cheap. While still a bit of a splurge, this rolling luggage is 20% off (which almost never happens). Plus, its vibrant red hue ensures never losing it at the airport.
Price: $224 - $238
Was: $320 - $340
Parachute’s linen is heavenly - it does the best bedding sets. Wrap yourself in laid-back luxury with one of the brand's top-rated duvets. It’s super soft from the get, but becomes even more so over time — you’ll thank me later.
Price: $199.99
Was: $399.99
Every at-home chef needs a quality knife set. This one is one of the best, including a set of eight German-forged knives housed in an elegant wooden block. It looks great on a kitchen counter.
Price: $47.70
Was: $79
It's always the right time to buy another fleece blanket, and especially so during winter — which is now. Indulge in the ultimate coziness with this fringe-accented throw. I’m fond of the Coconut Cream variety, though it comes in other colors and prints as well.
Price: $68.25
Was: $105
Marimekko is known for its bold patterns, and this dot design is the brand’s most popular. Imagine enjoying your morning coffee and breakfast pastry with this graphic dinnerware set on a Sunday. So chic.
Price: $134.99
Was: $195
Adding another Le Crueset pick to this list because — obviously. This set of three glazed stoneware pieces in various sizes ensures that you always have the right dish for your baking needs.
Price: $12.35
Was: $19
Reviewers rave at the incomparable absorbency of these Nordstrom brand hand towels. This one is in a Peach Fuzz hue, which just so happens to be Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year.
Price: $10.80
Was: $27
Christmas is over, but I felt compelled to include this ornament on my list because of its unique abstract design. Child-like sensibilities have been huge in the art world recently for its effortless cheer, and I don’t see that going anywhere come next year’s holiday festivities.
Price: $195
Was: $325
Apres-sport brand Casablanca is loved for its laid-back nostalgia and luxury appeal. You might be familiar with the brand’s striking printed button downs, but this towel is also super fun.
Price: $599.99
Was: $859.99
This 13-piece stainless steel cooking set by GreenPan offers tremendous value. Its black ceramic nonstick coating resists damage and won’t ever release harmful chemicals.
When is the next Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale?
Given that it's a bi-annual event, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale takes place twice a year: once after the holidays (which is now), and again in May, typically around Memorial Day weekend. If you’re looking to purchase anything even remotely soon, it's best to swoop it up now rather than endure the agonizing six month wait.
Anything missing? Consider these Anthropologie home decor gems.
