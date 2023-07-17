'I sleep better under it than under anything else.' Our editor's favorite bedding is on sale, now

Piglet is my very favorite brand of bedding. Its linen is so textured, the colors are so moody (the sage green is is so expensive-looking) and the material is so soft that it's cooling to sleep under it. But don't just take my word for it. When its the turn of my Piglet set to be on my bed - always the best week - my cat Kiki sleeps on it all day. For every other week of the month she takes herself off to a little nest she's made in the roof of the house (don't ask), but for Piglet's week? She's on the bed. How's that for an endorsement?

But! Piglet isn't super affordable. I was given my set as a wedding gift. It's worth the price - honestly, I sleep better under it than under anything else - but the quality comes with a pretty hefty tag. So I was very happy to spot it on sale as part of Nordstrom's Anniversary sale, hovering at more than $50 off its regular cost.

In fact, the Nordstrom sale is strong generally - you'll also find my favorite Jo Malone London home fragrance - but it's the bedding I think is worth shouting about. Quite literally, the dream.

Browse all of Nordstrom's Anniversary sale here.

Piglet linen sheet set in sage View at Nordstrom Sale price $215.99 to $239.99

After Sale: $269.00 – $299.00



This is the set I have, and it has got softer and more wonderful with every wash. Made fromstonewashed French linen, the set includes a sheet, pillowcases and duvet cover. You will sleep so well. It's the best investment you'll ever make in yourself. Piglet linen duvet cover in burnt orange View at Nordstrom Sale price $159.99 to $223.99

After sale price $199.00 to $279.00 If you don't want to shell out for a whole set then the duvet cover is a good entry point. In hot summer months I end up lying on top of it, the natural linen seemingly great for moisture wicking and cooling. Piglet set of 2 gingham linen pillowcases View at Nordstrom Sale price $55.99 to $63.99

After sale price $69.00 to $79.00 There is a wholesomeness to the gingham check of this pillowcase, a nod to summers spent in log cabins in upstate New York - or the romantic notion of what they might be like. And wonderful to rest your head on.

And my pick of rest of the bedding in the Nordstrom sale

Eucalyptus Tencel® Lyocell Duvet Cover View at Nordstrom Sale price $85.99 to $123.99

After Sale: $105.00 – $155.00 When I'm not sleeping under Piglet linen my preferred choice is is Tencel®. A cotton-like fabric made from natural, raw materials, it's so good at cooling you down in the heat.

Mulberry silk pillowcase View at Nordstrom Sale price $55.99 to $62.99

After Sale $79.95 – $89.95

I used to work on a fashion magazine and the beauty editor told me the best way to avoid wrinkles was to sleep on a silk pillow. I don't have the science to back that up, but it's certainly comfy.