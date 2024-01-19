4 Brand New Design Trends Our Editors Spotted This Week in Paris — "They Make Spaces Feel Elegant and Cozy"

The world's design press - and all of Livingetc's senior editors - have descended upon Paris, France this week for Maison et Objet and Paris Deco Off 2024. An annual celebration of new decor and furniture launches, the city feels alive with possibility, jolting us out of any lingering January blues with bursts of color, creativity and a host of fresh new trends.

'This year, more than ever, there has been a vitality to what we've seen,' says Livingetc's deputy editor Ellen Finch. 'An intricacy to the detail in fabrics, they way they're woven or treated or colored that we've never had before. It has led to some really dyamic new interior design trends that I expect to see a lot of in 2024, and fit with the way we expect people to be decorating. These approaches add character, make spaces feel elegant and warm and cozy. How right they are for this year.'

Read on to discover the biggest trends our editors have spotted, and get ready for a year of design positivity.

1. Woven gold

Tai Ping x Callidus Guild collaboration, unveiled for the first time in Tai Ping's Paris showroom (Image credit: Future)

At Tai Ping, I was enamored by the woven gold that flecked through the new rugs and carpets designed in collaboration with fine artist Yolande Milan Batteau of Callidus Guild. Over two years in the making, and best known for wall coverings, this a mix of rust and silver colored backings provide a base for woven gold to stretch across them luxuriously.

This seems like a move on from the minimaluxe trend of last year, layering an extra element of luxe on top of the aesthetic - minimaluxe luxe, perhaps?! It helps to elevate schemes and make them look even more refined - I've also seen gold flecks start to appear on white linen sofas. Decadent and rich.

2. Camo green as the new green

Puna 81544 mural from the Lanai Collection by Arte on the walls (Image credit: Arte)

As a color trend, green is going nowhere in 2024. It remains a shorthand for calming spaces that help make us restful when we need them too, and yet can invigorate us, too. But a subtle shift away from the sages and pistachios that dominated last year comes with the emergence of camo green, seen on this textured wallcovering by Belgian brand Arte.

"It's only a small shift away from what we've seen before, but the effect of camo green is quite different," says Livingetc.com editor Hugh Metcalf. "When I saw Puna on the walls of the Arte showroom I felt transported to balmy nights, tropical leaves, sipping drinks on a verandah. There's nothing of the countryside to this shade, and it's all the more enlivening because of it."

3. Jungle 2.0

Capricorn wallpaper in Boringdon by Little Greene (Image credit: Little Greene)

And look, more camo green! This time in this move-on of the banana leaf print that was huge 10 years ago, now a beguilingly layered jungle theme that is a true work of art. Created by Little Greene, a much loved British paint and wallpaper brand who launched in the US last year, it turns even the most urban of spaces into a lush wonderland.

"The jungle motif looks set to be a big wallpaper trend this year," says Livingetc deputy editor Ellen Finch. "I particularly like what I saw at Little Greene - the Capricorn design is a work of art at which I could stare for hours. There is so much going on, but best of all is the way the colors work together. We know there are plenty of colors that go with green, but it's these hints of pinks, blues and yellows that pair so perfectly and exactly with camo green.'

4. 3D Fabrics

Stitched detailing in relief, spotted at Elitis (Image credit: Future)

Nothing makes a fabric even more tactile, and therefore a room even more cosseting to be in, than making it in 3D. 'I couldn't help but want to touch everything at [French brand] Elitis,' says Ellen Finch, who snapped this intricately beaded fabric, above. Beads were sewn on in a way I've not seen high end decor brands do before, and the result was am haute handmade vibe that seems to almost wrap you up.'

She suggests using this approach for sofa pillows rather than sofa fabrics. 'I woudn't want to lie back and relax on it,' she says. 'But I'd feel super calm while stroking or playing with it on a pillow.'

