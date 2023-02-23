Nate Berkus' budget-friendly decor line is now online at Amazon, Target and more –these are my favorite finds
Luxury interior designer Nate Berkus' new home collection 'Nate Home' has some amazing pieces that are affordable and easy to find
Nate Berkus is one of our favorite interior designers – a master of interiors that feels both on-trend yet timeless, Nate's designs have a classic, transitional quality that makes homes feel cozy, comforting and embracing.
However, we're not the only ones who feel that way, and the celebrated designer is in high-demand, so the likelihood of us getting his studio to work their magic on our own homes is probably quite slim. Fortunately for us, Nate's just launched a new design collection that means it's easier than ever to try on his design sensibilities for size.
The 'Nate Home' collection, which is available from the likes of Amazon and Target, is all about pairing soft fabrics with functional homeware for an organized and stylish space. From soft textured materials for luxe lounging in the living room to Scandi-inspired storage solutions for an organized kitchen, it's a brilliant collection if you're looking for stylish modern staples. You can shop the whole collection of Nate Home at Target, or Amazon, now, but we've picked our favorite pieces for a modern home that you won't want to miss.
Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She's committed to sharing articles that help readers spend their money wisely and make the best design choices in their homes. For this piece, she lists the best buys in the new Nate Berkus Amazon store, as chosen by the Livingetc team.
Storage ideas
Style meets functionality with the kitchen storage solutions in this collection. This tiered cabinet shelf design makes it super easy to find what you need in your pantry or cabinet while the warm, natural hue of the Ash wood adds a hint of Scandi-cool. It's organization made simple.
Wooden accents and kitchen organization meet once again with this tiered turntable. It redefines the classic lazy Susan by providing subtle sophistication to any pantry. Spices, jam jars, and tins of food are easily accessible with this rotating shelf system, helping to reduce food waste and make cooking simple.
Organize your kitchen essentials and make transportation from shelf to countertop simple with these perforated metal bins. If you're not yet using containers for your pantry storage, then get to know. Professionals hail these nifty little baskets as the go-to for keeping all your food organized.
Bedroom buys
If there's something Nate's designs are known for, it's comfort. This soft cotton percale quilt set with turn your bedroom into the sanctuary you deserve. Abstract burnt orange shapes form a striking pattern with pin-striped pillow shams for a layered look. Softness meets style.
Layering is the mood of the moment with this collection, and what better way to do just that than with the textured weave of a throw? The lightweight cotton adds a gentle feel to your space - be it your bed, couch, or modern outdoor furniture - and the soft sage shade is perfect for a subtle hint of spring.
Sofa updates
For the ultimate in lounging, pillows are a must. Add character to your home with patterned designs that suit your personality, such as this soft orange striped design, perfect for summer. The premium cotton cover is an extra soft and durable material, too, promising longer-lasting use.
If you want to style a bed so that it's hotel worthy, a bolster pillow is the ultimate decor accent. The plush grey velvet is an ideal option if you want to create a sense of luxe in your space. Throw the pillow, onto your bed, couch, or chaise alongside soft throws and cotton cushions for ultimate lounge-ability.
Mix up your pillow collection by introducing a lumbar pillow, perfect for back support while sat on the sofa or as a decorative addition to your bed. This textured stripe cover makes layering with textiles easy. We especially love the gentle fine lines for a minimalist scheme.
Lilith Hudson is the Junior Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news articles for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration that you need in your home. She discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. Lilith now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London (a degree where she could combine both) and has previously worked at the Saturday Times Magazine, ES Magazine, DJ Mag and The Simple Things Magazine.
