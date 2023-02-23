Nate Berkus' budget-friendly decor line is now online at Amazon, Target and more –these are my favorite finds

Nate Berkus is one of our favorite interior designers – a master of interiors that feels both on-trend yet timeless, Nate's designs have a classic, transitional quality that makes homes feel cozy, comforting and embracing.

However, we're not the only ones who feel that way, and the celebrated designer is in high-demand, so the likelihood of us getting his studio to work their magic on our own homes is probably quite slim. Fortunately for us, Nate's just launched a new design collection that means it's easier than ever to try on his design sensibilities for size.

The 'Nate Home' collection, which is available from the likes of Amazon and Target, is all about pairing soft fabrics with functional homeware for an organized and stylish space. From soft textured materials for luxe lounging in the living room to Scandi-inspired storage solutions for an organized kitchen, it's a brilliant collection if you're looking for stylish modern staples. You can shop the whole collection of Nate Home at Target, or Amazon, now, but we've picked our favorite pieces for a modern home that you won't want to miss.

Storage ideas

(Image credit: mDesign)

(opens in new tab) Wooden kitchen shelf organizer Wooden kitchen shelf organizer (opens in new tab) Style meets functionality with the kitchen storage solutions in this collection. This tiered cabinet shelf design makes it super easy to find what you need in your pantry or cabinet while the warm, natural hue of the Ash wood adds a hint of Scandi-cool. It's organization made simple. (opens in new tab) Tiered turntable kitchen organizer Tiered turntable kitchen organizer (opens in new tab) Wooden accents and kitchen organization meet once again with this tiered turntable. It redefines the classic lazy Susan by providing subtle sophistication to any pantry. Spices, jam jars, and tins of food are easily accessible with this rotating shelf system, helping to reduce food waste and make cooking simple. (opens in new tab) Set of 3 metal bin organizers Set of 3 metal bin organizers (opens in new tab) Organize your kitchen essentials and make transportation from shelf to countertop simple with these perforated metal bins. If you're not yet using containers for your pantry storage, then get to know. Professionals hail these nifty little baskets as the go-to for keeping all your food organized.

Bedroom buys

(Image credit: mDesign)

(opens in new tab) Cotton percale printed quilt set Shop at Amazon (opens in new tab) If there's something Nate's designs are known for, it's comfort. This soft cotton percale quilt set with turn your bedroom into the sanctuary you deserve. Abstract burnt orange shapes form a striking pattern with pin-striped pillow shams for a layered look. Softness meets style. (opens in new tab) Textured throw blanket in Sage Shop at Amazon (opens in new tab) Layering is the mood of the moment with this collection, and what better way to do just that than with the textured weave of a throw? The lightweight cotton adds a gentle feel to your space - be it your bed, couch, or modern outdoor furniture - and the soft sage shade is perfect for a subtle hint of spring. (opens in new tab) All-Season cotton percale painted stripe quilt set Shop at Amazon (opens in new tab) This stylish striped bed set is a brilliant way to bring pattern to your space, while still embracing Nate's signature understated charm. There are lots of matching pillows and throws to round out your color palette, too.