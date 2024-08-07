Nate Berkus Says This "10 Year Rule" Will Help You Break Your Bad Decor Buying Habits

Building a home is like carefully crafting a cozy nest, and you want to create something that will withstand the test of time. When the trends and fads come knocking on your door, will the pieces you've chosen stand firm?

According to interior designer Nate Berkus, the design mistake we're all guilty of is buying things we don't feel connected to and, as a result, we tire of our decor quickly. We've all succumbed to the feeling - where we let our fleeting excitement for a trending item out-rule our head — but our favorite design guru says it's something we have to curb.

According to Nate, making a living room feel timeless - or any room for that matter - is key. To help you shop for perennial pieces that promise to endure for years to come, he narrows down the decision process to one simple question we should all be asking, and it's an easy fix for a home that has everlasting appeal.

A post shared by Nate Berkus (@nateberkus) A photo posted by on

We've already talked about Nate's three rules for timeless decor here at Livingetc, but what about sourcing it? Well, in his latest Instagram reel he offers us all the guidance we need, encouraging us to ask one simple question whenever we're shopping for the home - "Will I love this and still appreciate it in 10 years?"

It is safe to say that we all can get caught up in the ever-changing styles and trends, but what you like on someone's Instagram before you go to sleep today may not reflect how you feel when you are waking up in your home tomorrow.

As Nate explains, not all impulse purchases are necessarily bad. When you see items that are under $40 in an exciting color, or smaller, trinket-like items that are easy to integrate into the home, these are easy to buy or trade in and out (phew!) The 10-year question better applies when you're shopping for larger, bolder pieces.

"When you buy something for the home you should really love it, and you should love it for the next 10 years," Nate emphasizes in his Instagram reel. "A piece of furniture - a side chair, a sofa, a coffee table, an end table, a floor lamp - these are things that should be part of your home forever, not just something you sit on or set something down on, but how you define yourself and your design style."

Interior designer Amr Samaha at Samaha Studio, says that the best way to ensure that you are selecting the best pieces for timeless spaces is to avoid buying things that lack significance and start with your own style. "Take the time to explore what genuinely appeals to you, rather than what is currently trending," she says. Here, she shares three things to consider when searching for lasting pieces for a home that stand the test of time.

1. Prioritize craftsmanship

(Image credit: Josh Thornton. Design: Summer Thornton Design)

Quality craftsmanship is a key element in choosing timeless furniture that will last you a lifetime. The most obvious way to evaluate craftsmanship is to look at the material of the piece. Opting for materials such as solid wood, high-quality metals, and durable fabrics will set your furniture ahead of the game.

"Solid wood is heavier and often has a rich, natural grain that composite woods lack," says Amr. "Look for terms like 'kiln-dried' wood, which indicates better stability and durability." Other things to consider concerning craftsmanship include construction and finish. For instance, in large furniture items steer clear of wooden pieces that show signs of nails and glue holding them in places. "Higher quality pieces will often have dovetail more mortise-and-joints holding them in place," says Amr.

2. Consider Versatility

We all get bored of our spaces from time to time. The desire for change is an ever-burning ember. That is why versatility is an important factor in enduring design. That's why Amr urges us to, "look for furniture that can adapt to different spaces and styles, ensuring it stays relevant over time".

Versatility could mean picking timeless living room paint colors, opting for neutral or natural materials, or picking pieces that you can envision throughout your home and not just in one room. Considering the surroundings of your home is the perfect way to implement this kind of creativity. "Think about the location of your property, consider works of art or furniture that either resonate or juxtapose the local vernacular," says Amr.

Calla Side Table View on West Elm Price: $399

Finish: Cool Walnut Wood finishes will always look classic and simple outlines - like this cube-shaped side table - will always have enduring appeal, too. Rattan Floor Lamp View on Anthropologie Price: $349.95

Dimensions: 59.75"H Natural materials are always in Vogue, so opt for rattan shades or rice paper shades if you want your homeware to endure. Accent Chair View on Amazon Price: $199

Dimensions: 27.17"D x 28.15"W x 30.51"H Trends are cyclical in nature, but some retro silhouettes never go out of style. And this barrel chair is a perfect example.

3. Focus on Emotional Connection

(Image credit: Arhaus)

Now this may be the hardest of the considerations to account for. If you're anything like me, making an emotional connection with furniture and home decor is very easy - I have the urge to buy almost anything from random stunning homes I see on social media. But this is exactly where the trouble lies.

As both Nate and Amr explain, the things that you buy for your home will live with you forever, so timeless furniture should be a clear definition of your design style and a reflection of your personality. "Designs that resonate with you may reflect your cultural heritage or evoke a sense of familiarity and comfort," suggests Amr. Giving space for our unique personalities to shine through is essential to ageless decorating.

"When you start with a more defined personality based on emotion and storytelling instead of a trend, purchase decisions will feel more natural," adds interior designer Julia Lauve. A good strategy to decipher if a piece is resonating with you is to think of why you feel connected to the piece in the first place. This will help you decide whether you really love something, or if you've just been influenced by one of the many interior design trends.

There is an air of self-awareness and thoughtfulness that comes with shopping for timeless pieces. We have to know ourselves and be able to envision our purchases within our lives. "While trends come and go, who you are as a person has a more sticking power," says Julia. The key to timeless decorating really can be answered in one simple question - What kinds of things will we not tire of even after 10 years of living with it?