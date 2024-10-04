Our New Favorite IKEA Hack Used SEKTION Cabinets to Create a Mudroom That Looks Custom

A mudroom may be a designated area to take off your shoes, shed your layers, and store things, but it's also more than that. It's an entry point, a mood setter, and a place of preparation, leaving what lies beyond a pristine sanctuary. While custom cabinetry is often considered to be the way to make the best use of your space, it's not the only one, as our latest favorite IKEA hack proves.

Interior designer and professional DIYer, Erin Zubot's entryway mudroom idea uses some of the most beloved products from the iconic furniture brand (namely, their best-selling SEKTION cabinets) to create a mudroom that feels professionally made and expertly styled.

While this IKEA mudroom hack took her over eight weeks to complete (and a lot of handy skills), there are a few tips and tricks we noted that helped elevate the empty corner into an almost completely unrecognizable cozy nook packed with pretty details and practical design. Below, we broke it all down to help you create an equally impressive mudroom in your own home.

Functionality

A good mudroom prioritizes function and practicality. Erin Zubot said that while she wanted the design of the small space to "pack a big punch," the ultimate goal was to ensure it functioned better for her family.

"It was all about making a better use of our space," she explains. "We have pretty much all of the storage that we had in the vertical closet up top now in the upper cabinets, plus some open space below that provides extra storage."

Whether you are looking at some of the best IKEA hacks more generally, or you have this mudroom makeover on your mind, good design starts with intent. You want to consider how you are using the space and how you can create a functional space that better serves you. Is it a better way to store your outdoor layers that you are searching for? Or do you need better hidden storage ideas for larger items?

For Erin, that meant adding in details like extra cabinets up high, and stylish built-in shoe storage that keeps things neat, tidy, and tucked away.

Elevated Details

(Image credit: Erin Zubot)

No IKEA hack is complete until you've customized the look, and this doesn't need to break the bank. In this DIY, Erin says all she used was three IKEA Sektion cabinets, MDF plywood, and a little paint to work the magic.

Color drenching all the cabinetry gave the space a cohesive and more bespoke feel, while a clever custom-made cushion seat on top of the MDF shelves was a quick DIY using upholstery foam (available from Amazon).

All of these little self-crafted touches are what will make your mudroom feel elevated and unique to your home. A room that was once an eyesore, becomes a cozy nook to tuck away your everyday items. "We now have some open space below with plenty of storage for shoes, coat hooks, and even a place to sit," says Erin.

Storage Slipped In Everywhere

A mudroom is made to tuck away our messes, so shoe and outerwear storage is an essential part of this DIY. The best shoe storage will blend into the space rather than feel like another point of clutter. For any mudrooms hoping to double up on function, I recommend going for a storage bench. This way you have both a place to hide things like yard tools and rainboots, and a resting place to sit and remove your shoes.

Coat hooks and open shelving that will fit elegant storage baskets are other great practical details to include in your mudroom design. Not only will a stylish hook hold your favorite winter jackets, but a touch of gold or brass adds a stunning visual element. Sometimes it is the little things that can make a space, "the unlacquered brass coat hooks were a bit of a splurge but also next-level gorgeous," says Erin. Thankfully, there are cheaper alternatives out there, like these satin brass hooks (available on Amazon for $12).

Personalized Touches

(Image credit: Erin Zubot)

The most fun part of a DIY is styling up your new space with accent pieces and cozy details to make it your own. After getting the heavy building done, all that is left is to add the personalized touches. Erin says that in her makeover "patterned wallpaper ended up being a very easy way to hide any seams and add a stylistic touch." Once you find a wallpaper you like, you can pull paint colors from the print to refresh cabinetry or trim.

Darker color trends are a smart choice for mudrooms as they will easily hide any dirt, and they add a level of moody elegance to the room. However, if you are working with a smaller space, a softer shade like light blues and soft grays will bring light in and make the room feel larger. The color-drenching look, like in Erin's mudroom, is an easy way to instantly make a space feel luxurious. Creating a custom look is all about bringing in the elevating elements that will make your renovation feel truly customized rather than just installing the stock product.

Mudrooms are a way to separate your beautiful, cozy home from the outside world. In a space that needs to be so specific to your needs, opting for the DIY route will ensure that you are making the most out of your mudroom, without the cost of custom carpentry, and there are so many IKEA hacks out there to be inspired by.