Meghan Trainor’s Bedroom Features an Unlikely Piece of Furniture that Makes Her Space Feel so Luxurious

Meghan Trainor might not be an obvious port of call when searching for interior design inspiration, but she certainly will be after you peek inside her Encino mansion. The sprawling estate is a haven of warm minimalism composed of earthy neutrals and sumptuous curves, punctuated by chic black accents.

While there's a wealth of inspiring decor ideas throughout her home, an unlikely piece of bedroom furniture has really caught our eye. The bedroom idea is so simple, but it instantly elevates the space to the sort of luxurious comfort you only associate with homes of the elite or top-of-the-range hotels. If you want to inject a similar vibe into your own sleep sanctuary, take a leaf out of Meghan's book.

Bedroom seating for a luxury sleep space

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

Bedroom seating usually comes as an afterthought and at most consists of a comfy armchair or vanity seat. Rarely does it stretch all the way to a sofa, but in Meghan's case, it does. As well as the large bed and accent chair in her master suite there's a gorgeous curved sofa for ultimate relaxation, adding a hint of conviviality to this private space.

'Meghan Trainor's use of separate seating in her primary bedroom is the epitome of heightened luxury, explains designer Elana Mendelson. 'Having the space to incorporate a lounge area is reminiscent of a beautiful, comfortable, inviting hotel suite that allows for a space to relax that is not the actual bed. Meghan's beautiful curved sofa is the perfect place to curl up with a latte and a good book.'

'The design choice of using a sofa in a bedroom is reminiscent of the chicest hotel suites, offering a private oasis for relaxation whilst at the same time adding a touch of opulence to the bedroom, akin to a suite or a private yacht or jet, where the bedroom merges with the living area,' adds Isy Jackson of Cheltenham Interiors.

'It also makes the space more versatile in two ways,' Isy continues. 'On the one hand, the sofa offers a place to relax, turn on a floor or table lamp, and read a novel. It's handy also for morning routines or evening relaxation, making the bedroom a sanctuary. On the other hand, adding a sofa to the bedroom gives you more privacy and a comfortable place to sit for personal time, or intimate conversations.'

Of course, not all of us have the floor space to embrace such a large bedroom furniture idea, but some version of seating is still a great idea. Adding an armchair or even an ottoman to your bedroom can make for a more sophisticated feel (just make sure it doesn't instantly become a place to deposit your worn clothes!)



Tour the rest of Meghan's home

Entryway

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

Upon arrival, the monochromatic entryway is a real site to behold. 'The curved, white double staircase welcomes visitors with open arms, and the use of black, white and natural wood combines modernity and warmth creating a welcoming, relaxing space,' says Elana.

'The white table in the center repeats the monochromatic tone of the staircase, with its contrasting black animal skin rug placed below,' adds Isy. 'It draws the eye behind where the doors to the back reveal the lush greenery beyond.'

Kitchen

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

A long chef's kitchen idea offers a culinary space fit for celebrity life. The white island makes for an opulent feel, while the wood-paneled ceiling that mirrors the floor makes for an intriguing design idea. 'With its double cooktops, double ranges, and a wood-burning oven, it is a culinary enthusiast's dream,' notes Isy.

Living room

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

Elsewhere, the large living room blends minimalism with a touch of modern boho chic. Black accents feel seriously sophisticated while the large media wall and seating arrangement offer the perfect space for Meghan and her young family to chill out and enjoy a movie together.

Dining room

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

The dining room hints at a Mid-Century modern style with statement chairs and a crystal chandelier. 'There is a wonderful indoor-outdoor feeling to the dining room and the lovely wood furniture has a comfortable feeling,' Isy adds.

Guesthouse

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

Of course, Meghan's guests can expect the same level of luxury when visiting. The guesthouse features a cozy living room with a beautiful vaulted ceiling and a sumptuous sofa. Built-in cabinetry also gives the space a lived-in feel like a home away from home.

Head of heels with Meghan's home? Why not make it your own. The 14,165-square-foot mansion is currently up for sale, listed just shy of $12 million. If you're looking for an LA-level of luxury, it's the perfect pad.





Images courtesy of Realtor.com

