It's London Design Week — These Are the Talks From Interior Designers You Won't Want to Miss

Happy March 10, or shall I say, happy London Design Week? As the British capital is back playing host to one of the most exciting interiors festivals of the year, real Livingetc aficionados will be pleased to hear a total of over 130 showrooms and 30 house guests have just landed in London's Design Centre Chelsea Harbour for a five-day exploration of the now and next in all things decor (through March 14).

Presenting more than 100 workshops, talks, round tables, and masterclasses "curated to engage, inform, and spark the imagination", the event isn't just yet another one of the best design exhibitions in London, but also represents a unique platform for emerging and established practicioners interested in forging new connections, challenging preconceptions, and nurturing fresh thoughts. Needless to say, we couldn't miss the chance to share some of our team's expertise within London Design Week's interdisciplinary programming — let alone waste an opportunity to engage with our community in real life.

That's why Livingetc's Executive Editor Pip Rich is heading to the city's southwest end to lead Blurring Boundaries: Mastering the Art of Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Living (March 11, 4-7 PM), Make Every Scheme a Success: The Art of the Perfect Client Relationship (March 12, 4:30 PM), and Happy Homes (March 13, 3-4 PM), three events exploring different facets of a life in design, in collaboration with our favorite tastemakers — so that you can soak in their advice, boost your own business, and learn "what it really takes to create homes that make you smile".

Curious to know what else is worth a look during London Design Week? Here's who to hear talk, and when.

Alexandra Dauley at Julian Chichester

The studio's whimsically beautiful Mariner Cabinet combines a limed oak finish with cast brass raised stars that imbue it with an aura of magic (Image credit: Julian Chichester)

Ground Floor, Centre Dome

Tuesday 11th, 10am

Julian Chichester is a name that the interior design-adjacent crowd won't fail to recognize. Known for his reinvention of classic English furniture-making, for over 25 years, the British designer has honed his ability to charge his creations with the originality and quality necessary for them to stand the test of time. It is an approach that becomes especially tangible in the unveiling of his Spring/Summer 2025 collection, where functional designs, including the vibrant Orca storage unit, crafted from oiled light African walnut, and French limed oak side table Cusco, are elevated through a slightly whimsical, dreamy eye, as also shown in the star-studded Mariner Cabinet captured above.

And in Chichester's exclusive collaboration with multidisciplinary architectural design studio Bernard London — a winning partnership leveraging the timeless elegance of the latter and his joyful style to bring design to brand new heights.

During London Design Week, the brand is also hosting a talk with designer, and Livingetc favorite Alex Dauley, who will be joining CEO Jodie Hopkins to give her top advice for designing dining rooms.

Zaha Hadid Architects at Jaipur Rugs

The perfect blend of tradition and innovation, Jaipur Rugs pushes India's carpet tradition forward while extending its heritage to the world (Image credit: Ed Reeve. Design: Jaipur Rugs)

First Floor, South Dome

Tuesday 11th, 4.30pm

Jaipur Rugs founder Nand Kishore Chaudhary's story is a testament to the power of ancestral know-how and rural craftsmanship. Founded in Rajasthan, India, in 1978, the house started out working "with just two looms", before successfully expanding its production across 6,000 looms and over 80 global countries. Today, Jaipur Rugs has become synonymous with organic palettes, geometry, and folklore-informed patterns, and uncompromising quality — three aspects of the label that come to the front in this new edition of London Design Week.

Besides having its own showroom at Chelsea Harbour, Chaudhary's house is among the most active within its public program, with two panel talks, The ZHA Blueprint: Redefining Design With Bold Innovation (March 11, 4:30-5:30 PM) and The Influence of Artisanal Luxury Across Design Fields (March 14, 10-11 AM), reuniting talents including Zaha Hadid Architects Associate Director Bidisha Sinha, Jaipur Rugs Artistic Director Greg Foster, and Writer, Editor, and Consultant Osman Ahmed to address new tendencies and inspirations in the field.

Christian Bense on Art at The Tagli

"The gallery offers curatorial expertise, serving as a consultant to both novice and seasoned collectors, and providing guidance to private and corporate collections" — The Tagli (Image credit: Tom Allport, THE TAGLI, and Studio Miaki )

Ground Floor, Design Avenue

Tuesday 11th, 12.30pm

My personal standout pick from the dozens of house guests present at the latest London Design Week edition, UK nomadic gallery concept The Tagli (the 'cuts' in Italian) draws from the avant-garde art of Argentine painter and sculptor Lucio Fontana to present the British capital with the potential of three-dimensional artistic expression.

Focusing on both emerging and established artists, whether local or international, The Tagli aims to champion forward-thinking talents by acting as a bridge between creatives and collectors, as well as acting as a consultant on the curation of both private and corporate collections. Its LDW presentation will immerse visitors in contemporary artistic manifestations, addressing their contribution to the look, feel, and personality of modern homes.

Alongside that, the gallery is also collaborating with former Livingetc cover star Christian Bense, talking with founder of The Tagli, Dr Dimitrios Tsivrikos, about art’s role in interior design and how to curate your own creative expression in your home.

Olga Ashby at Dedar

Embodying the edge of Milan's design scene, DEDAR bridges the gap between the Italian city's past, present, and future in pieces crafted for the ultimate style obsessives (Image credit: DEDAR)

Ground Floor, Design Centre East

Wednesday 12th, 4pm

There is something immediately iconic about Como-based furniture brand DEDAR. Established in an area known for its acclaimed manufacturing tradition back in 1976, the house exemplifies the cool-kid energy that crowned Memphis Milano design — albeit with some delay — into one of the most influential movements of the past century, with textural textiles, "seductive color palettes", and bold metallic finishes setting the vibe. The pioneers of technology-engineered fabrics, DEDAR experts are revolutionizing curtains, upholstery, and wall coverings as we speak, relying on striking designs and irreverent aesthetics to blur the lines between classical and contemporary treatments, figurative and abstract expression.

This year, the brand is hosting a talk with interior designer Olga Ashby, who'll be lending her experience to other designers on how to best build a scheme that will satisfy clients, and how fabrics and wallpapers influence a property's worth.

Learn more about DEDAR.

