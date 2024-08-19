This John Legend-Designed Furniture Perfects How to Decorate With Mid-Century Style in 2024

Anything with a mid-century modern design is sure to catch my eye. There's something about how designers are decorating with this style today that makes these rooms feel like the perfect place to put on a smooth record and curl up with a good book. The sleek lines and organic curves and shapes, the richness of the materials, the tactile quality of the textiles — they all add up to creating spaces that feel undeniably cozy and comforting.

My favorite example of recently? This collaboration between Rove Concepts and John Legend — a stunning collection of mid-century living room furniture, testament to John's suave style that we already know a little bit about having peeked into his home before.

The collection showcases design-forward living room ideas, that give a luxurious refresh to any space — these are some of my highlights of the collection.

(Image credit: Rove Concepts, Theo Skudra)

The Journeys Collection, as described by the Rove Concepts team, "is a compilation of home furnishings featuring soft textures, rounded edges, and rich tones inspired by John Legend's life and style moments." These elements come out in the warm neutral hues that define the collection's palette.

When putting together the creative for the campaign, John mentions how his personal taste influenced the collaboration. John says "I love balance and elegance. My style is earthy, but refined. Subtle and natural with well-chosen moments of flash and pops of color."

Making your home more comfortable begins with finding your sense of taste and expressing that within a room, like John has done with his Rove Concepts collection. Your furniture should tell a story about you. The pieces in the collection each have a very personal look to them, bringing a comforting element to the room that is still harmonious to the whole. As John says "when it comes to home design, I try and find the nexus of beauty, art, and comfort. I want my home to be very welcoming while also being aesthetically astute."

(Image credit: Rove Concepts, Theo Skudra)

Pieces We Love

(Image credit: Rove Concepts, Theo Skudra)

One of the items in the collection that caught our eye, is the Curva Lounge Chair. The design combines several different chic style trends we have seen this year, while keeping a refined essence. A combination that results in a timeless mid-century modern accent chair.

The Curva chair mixes a few different materials and textures creating an exciting modern twist on Rove Concepts beloved Mia Lounge Chair. The dark wood contrasts with the gold colored hardware and green suede seat. I cannot decide if I want to sit in the chair immediately, or just look at it's fashionable presence in awe.

Sage green in living spaces invites a calming atmosphere because of how it draws from natural hues. In many ways a sage and natural wood combination can act as a neutral in your space, so you have some freedom to play around with colors that go with sage green.

(Image credit: Rove Concepts, Theo Skudra)

The Kaye Sectional Sofa is most definitely the show-stopper of the collection. The bold, bright sofa commands the attention of the living room in a very 'subtle luxury' manner. Not to mention, reimaged whites, and creams are all emerging color trends for a luxurious-feeling home.

The best sofa should be the perfect mix of comfortable and chic. Something that you can lounge and relax on, but that will still look presentable in your home. The most stylish sofa choices, should also be ones that will reflect your taste. Like John says about the Rove Concepts pieces, "we spend so much time in our homes, whether by ourselves, with our immediate families or entertaining guests." A couch like the Kaye Sectional really captures the environment of love, beauty, and comfort that is at the forefront of The Journeys collection.

Encouraging self-expression and promoting creativity was the leading focus of the collaboration. Rove Concepts says that "they look to the tastemakers behind the work, whose spirit and craft impact the world with vision, purpose, and style." John Legend brings an exemplary synergy to this collection of artistic and luxurious living room furniture.

After exploring all the pieces, I am ready to redecorate my home into a cozy, creative, mid-century space. How about you?