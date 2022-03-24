IKEA’s new speaker lamp looks like a lantern – it’s the very first of its kind

IKEA has always been one step ahead in terms of interior design, but now they’re setting the standards in the tech world too. The Swedish label has just revealed their VAPPEBY speaker lamp – a modern piece that doubles a lantern. However, this VAPPEBY’s contemporary design isn’t the only feature setting this speaker aside.

Yes, the VAPPEBY is the first-ever Bluetooth speaker with Spotify Tap – meaning you can ‘wake up’ Spotify on any connected device at the touch of the power button. If you press the button once, Spotify will resume playing from where it last left off.

Or, if you want to shake up your garden party, you can press the button again to discover new music, based on your preferences. This surely puts VAPPEBY at the peak of the best smart speakers out there – and that’s even before we discuss the design.

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA is a master of blending smart tech with modern decorating ideas that allow you to play with light and music – without tainting your scheme. Their stylish SYMFONISK lamp has already returned for a new series, whilst their collaboration with SONOS made musical art all the more possible.

As the demand for stylish smart-tech becomes ever-important in our home, IKEA has already proved it knows what it’s doing – and naturally, VAPPEBY is no exception. The speaker (that delivers 360 top-quality sound) doubles up as a portable lantern handle, so you enjoy your playlist in the kitchen – before taking it outside.

The speaker is also rechargeable through a USB-C connection with up to 12 hours of battery life, so you don’t need a plug to keep the party going. It also has an IP65 classification, meaning that it is dust and water splash resistant, naturally. It’s time to rethink your urban garden ideas to cater to this speaker pronto.

(Image credit: IKEA)

‘VAPPEBY is the perfect companion for making outdoor gatherings more fun this summer wherever you are,’ says Alistair Lowther, HFB Leader Core Area (Living) at IKEA UK and Ireland. ‘With the lamp’s soft glow and long battery life, it means you can keep the good vibes going long after the sun goes down.’

The only thing left to do is create a playlist worthy of VAPPEBY. The speaker is available in blue and grey colorways and is available in all UK stores and online from April 2022.