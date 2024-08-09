IKEA's Just Reinvented One of Its Most Classic Chairs in the Accent Color of the Moment

As one of the world's largest homeware brands, IKEA has many recognizable pieces of furniture within its catalog. Plenty of their iconic flatpacks are famous in their own right, their silhouettes so synonymous with the Scandi brand they can be identified almost instantly.

Take, for example, the POÄNG. The wooden cantilever armchair was first released in 1978, and its status as a staple in our homes hasn't waned since. The simple lines of this beautiful chair can be recognized in a heartbeat, but it's recently undergone a funky redesign. As part of IKEA's Nytillverkad collection to celebrate the brand's 80th anniversary, the chair has been reimagined in bold, punchy colors, and it's the perfect dose of dopamine decor we needed this summer.

It's not the only IKEA classic to be re-released in bright new colors, either. This latest installment of the Nytillverkad range also gives the KLIPPAN sofa a new look with primary color slipcovers that can be easily interchanged. Few products embody Scandinavian design and IKEA design principles better than these two pieces. Stripped down to the bare necessities, they are simple while still providing comfort and function. And in their striking new colorways, they master some of the key retro trends designers are bringing back for 2024.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Both products were initially designed by renowned Japanese designer Noboru Nakamura and updated by him for the Nytillverkad collection. Their popping colors, straight lines, and minimalistic expression will transport your space back to the 80s in a brave and playful way, and we can easily envision them in a Bauhaus-inspired home where their timeless shape makes a serious statement.

"Both KLIPPAN and POÄNG represent more than just furniture; they symbolize our commitment to creating long-lasting designs that truly improve people’s lives and homes over the years," says Johan Ejdemo, Global Design Manager at IKEA of Sweden. "KLIPPAN and POÄNG exemplify the essence of it, seamlessly combining form, function, quality, sustainability, and affordability."

(Image credit: IKEA)

The boxy silhouette of the KLIPPAN loveseat might be taken from its original design, but it's a shape that's dominating sofa trends right now. It was originally designed with family life in mind, with soft corners and removable covers that could be washed. When these soft, puffy covers were first released in 1984, they earned a spot on the cover of the IKEA catalog. Now, forty years later, they are still turning heads with brand-new slipcovers in bright primary colors of red, blue, and yellow.

"The covers are not only visually captivating but also practical, arriving in matching textile bags for easy transport and storage," notes interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. "Imagine bringing a new look home under your arm or gifting a stylish sofa cover at your next housewarming party." Nina goes on to note how the sofa encapsulates the confident, minimalist expression of the 1980s. "This decade has seen a resurgence in recent years, with their bold aesthetics becoming increasingly popular in contemporary design. This trend highlights a return to vibrant, expressive interiors that evoke a sense of nostalgia while remaining fresh and modern."

You don't have to commit to dramatic dopamine decor to make the most of this new launch, either. As Nina rightfully points out, "A vibrant red sofa can be balanced with beige or white cushions, while the blue version can be accented with yellow or grey throw pillows." Choosing to make a bold statement with your sofa can be seriously impactful. Opt for one of these covers in an otherwise neutral space with wooden floors and off-white walls so it can really sing.

(Image credit: IKEA)

For us, however, the updated POANG armchair is the real star of this collection. "Also designed by Japanese designer Noboru Nakamura, this version features a low-back design, transforming the classic chair into a more social piece," says Nina. "Without its traditional headrest, it encourages conversation and interaction, making it ideal for convivial spaces in the home."

Like the KLIPPAN, it's available in some zesty new colorways, too. Available in red, birch, and black with various colored frames and matching cushions, the new POÄNG makes a bolder statement than ever before, whether matched with the KLIPPAN sofa or used as a standalone accent chair. "By adapting existing production lines and making thoughtful adjustments, we can offer customers new designs, like the POÄNG low-back armchair, at an accessible price point without compromising quality," says Johan.

Ready to add a dash of retro furniture and a splash of bright color to your home? The new Nytillverkad collection has you covered.