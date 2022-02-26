IKEA's new collection is celebrating the Moroccan inspired decor comeback

IKEA is synonymous with Scandinavian style, but its latest collection taps into the beauty of a different location in western North Africa. HEMBJUDEN draws from Moroccon-inspired textiles, lights that allow you to recreate the country's mystique far beyond Marrakesh's medina.

The interiors label (that is best-known for its minimalism and versatile IKEA hacks ) designed HEMBJUDEN in honor of Ramadan. After a month of fasting, prayer, reflection (beginning on April 2nd), Muslims celebrate the last night of Ramadan after sighting the crescent moon.

IKEA designed the collection to inspire late-night dinner hosting with some gorgeous home decoration for the festive season – and it's right on time in terms of trends too.

(Image credit: IKEA)

HEMBJUDEN – and the Moroccan design trend

Yes, HEMBJUDEN epitomizes the emerging Moroccan design trend, accelerated not least by Netflix's hit series Inventing Anna. However, even before the story of Anna Delvey staying at one of Morocco's most expensive resorts (at her friend's unfortunate expense) stormed the streaming site, this modern decorating idea was having a moment.

'As an artist, I love to create patterns, colors, and products that go together beautifully,' says British artist and designer Jennifer Idrizi. Jennifer worked alongside IKEA to create Moroccan-influenced pieces that your guests will remember. According to the powerhouse,

Two patterns run through the collection – a colorful tile pattern and an intricate floral print in black and white – so you can even bring Morocco into a monochromatic scheme.

(Image credit: IKEA)

'Choose which pattern best expresses your style or be bold and mix them up and bring a modern touch to your tradition,' they add.

From a flower-shaped serving plate that will elevate your dining table ideas to a beautiful lantern that oozes escapism, HEMBJUDEN is what you need to experiment with this interior design trend .

'It's interesting to see the trend for Moroccan style 2.0. Last time it was in style, I had just started out as a baby journalist nearly 20 years ago trend it was very literal,' says our Editor-in-Chief, Pip Rich.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Previously, the Moroccan trend prioritized indulgent drapes, bright colors, and shapes, but Pip observes the trend is now more stripped-back and stylized. 'It's more subtle but no less exciting – taking the patterns we associate with Morocco and interpreting them into a refined and elegant scheme.'

For an expert-approved starting point, Pip suggests the HEMBJUDEN Bolster cushion . 'I love how, despite its busy pattern which evokes the bustle of the souk, the pared-back palette helps to make it feel sophisticated and calm,' he says.

(Image credit: IKEA)

We expect HEMBJUDEN's style to endure long after the festivities conclude – this is a collection that is definitely worth the investment for serious style points this year.