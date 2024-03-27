IKEA's Just Launched New Glassware in the Color of the Season — It's a Hue That Interior Designers Love

It's official! Emerald green is the hottest color this spring. Jewel tones undeniably adds a certain air of regal opulence that you don't find in other colors, and this emerald green in particular is sure to add a vibrant pop of color that will bring any room to life. Embracing color trends can be tricky considering there is a new it color each season. But if we're being honest, we prefer it this way - it gives us the perfect excuse to switch up our decor and spruce up our homes with each passing season.

And it's no surprise that IKEA has nailed this color trend with their gorgeous collection of emerald green glassware. Chic yet affordable - one look at this vividly green range and you'll be itching to host a slew of spring soirées.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Angela Branbury, interior designer and color expert for paint brands Krylon and Dutch Boy, tells us that shades of deep green are being brought into spaces to create a sense of comfort. 'Biophilic design is driving our choices as we bring color and décor into our home, giving a direct connection to nature to improve our overall mental well-being. Our ever-evolving need to feel that connection to nature has inspired this desire, making natural greens and earthy hues as popular as ever,' notes Angela. When it comes to styling this color, she suggests pairing it with copper and metallic tones for a luxurious look or shades of stone if you'd prefer a modern approach to the trend.

IKEA's Gorgeously Green Homeware

$2.99 BUSKBJÖRK Candle Holder View at IKEA Treating ourselves and our homes to a little bit of self-care has become a much-awaited part of our daily routines. Lighting a scented candle and transforming your home into a makeshift spa is probably a key step in your R&R routine. These lush green candle holders from IKEA along with these tealight candles from Amazon will add the perfect finishing touches to your soon-to-be zen home. $12.99 BERÄKNA Bowl View at IKEA This mouth-blown glass bowl has all the makings of a great centerpiece. Taking inspiration from the brand itself, you can use it to showcase your pick of flower buds. We also think that this bowl would do great as a base for some floating tealights. Simply fill up the bowl with a bit of water, light a few floating candles, and watch the centerpiece come to life. $4.99 TIDVATTEN Flower Vase View at IKEA Decorating with flowers is a wholesome trend that has inspired fans of floral arrangements to experiment and create their own. This mouth-blown glass bowl is the perfect companion for any budding at-home amateur florists. Not only will it add a vibrant contrast to your DIY floral arrangement, but it will give it that art-deco look we all know and love. $1.99 KALLSINNIG Glass View at IKEA For when you're looking to get fancy with your homeware, IKEA's range of ribbed green glasses is picnic-perfect. Made to look like glass, this cup is made out of acrylic plastic to ensure durability. These are the kinds of glasses that are made for adults but can also be used around kids in place of glass. $17.99 VARDAGEN Pitcher View at IKEA This lovely emerald green pitcher is at the top of our IKEA wishlist this season. Its vintage design coupled with the vibrant green shade is enough to make it our favorite pick from the lot. Truly a multi-purpose buy, this pitcher can be used as a juice jug, a vase for flowers, or even a stand-alone piece of decor. If you're looking to add a touch of vintage decor to your modern home, this pitcher will do just the trick.

Can't get to IKEA? Here are three alternate buys