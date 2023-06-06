This color has quickly become the 'new neutral' for our homes – and IKEA's latest launches are really nailing the trend

If you haven't yet heard, there's a cool new shade on the block that's dominating decor trends right now, and when it comes to embracing color trends, we can always count on IKEA to make buying in budget-friendly.

Deeper, richer, and earthier than its fellow green predecessors, forest green has a heritage feel that adds a touch of elegant luxury to our designs. From outdoor dining sets to woven rugs, the Swedish homeware brand has released a host of new products in this sumptuous shade at affordable prices we know you won't want to miss.

But why the sudden move from the subtleties of sage to this deeper, darker hue? 'Shades of deep green are being brought into spaces to create a sense of comfort and nod to the past with heritage-inspired colors,' explains Ashley Banbury, interior designer and color expert for paint brand Krylon. 'Our ever-evolving need to feel a connection to nature has also inspired our desire to bring colors from the outside in, with natural greens becoming ever popular as paint colors to provide a state of calm in the home.'

As far as color trends go then, this one is certainly set to endure. Here are our nine top forest green picks from IKEA's latest ranges that nail this fresh color trend.