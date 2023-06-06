This color has quickly become the 'new neutral' for our homes – and IKEA's latest launches are really nailing the trend
This color trend is adding a touch of elegant luxury to our designs, and IKEA's ranges make buying into it budget-friendly
If you haven't yet heard, there's a cool new shade on the block that's dominating decor trends right now, and when it comes to embracing color trends, we can always count on IKEA to make buying in budget-friendly.
Deeper, richer, and earthier than its fellow green predecessors, forest green has a heritage feel that adds a touch of elegant luxury to our designs. From outdoor dining sets to woven rugs, the Swedish homeware brand has released a host of new products in this sumptuous shade at affordable prices we know you won't want to miss.
But why the sudden move from the subtleties of sage to this deeper, darker hue? 'Shades of deep green are being brought into spaces to create a sense of comfort and nod to the past with heritage-inspired colors,' explains Ashley Banbury, interior designer and color expert for paint brand Krylon. 'Our ever-evolving need to feel a connection to nature has also inspired our desire to bring colors from the outside in, with natural greens becoming ever popular as paint colors to provide a state of calm in the home.'
As far as color trends go then, this one is certainly set to endure. Here are our nine top forest green picks from IKEA's latest ranges that nail this fresh color trend.
$24.99
Forest green is an enveloping sort of shade, so it seems perfectly natural to own an ultra-cozy blanket in the color. This soft throw has a cotton knit feel but it's made from 100% recycled polyester so you can rest assured you're doing your piece for the planet, too.
$39.99
This time of year is all about bridging the gap between outdoors and in, and this striped flatwoven rug does that in more ways than one. The water-resistant runner is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, and the earthy greens are a grounding choice for the floor, turning you space into a fresh, forest-y oasis.
$130
The IVAR cabinet has long been a flatpack favorite, and for good reason. This mesh unit fits perfectly with a larger IVAR system but looks just as good alone on your wall or freestanding. It makes it simple to store your stuff out of sight, and you can adapt the inside as needed by moving the shelf up or down.
$580
This new JÄTTEBO seat is modular meaning it can be combined with other elements for a customized sofa, and it comes with built-in under-seat storage. The deep seats make it one of the best couches for napping and the cover is made from textured corduroy fabric with an extra-wide-wale for added comfort.
$899
Alfresco season is upon us, so it's finally time to take dining outdoors. This outdoor table and chair set has an aluminum frame with a polyester powder coating, making it a durable outdoor furniture option for the job. We especially love the contemporary feel of the woven string armchairs.
$12.99
Textured textiles instantly make a space feel more luxe, and this large forest green cushion cover promises just that. The tactile pattern enhances the different tones in the pile and base for a seriously green theme. Just make sure you purchase it alongside the FJÄDRAR cushion insert.
$19.99
Windows are a transitional space between outdoors and in, so why not take forest green to yours with these black-out curtains? The wool-like mélange effect creates a peaceful feel in your bedroom or living room without feeling overly heavy, all while still blocking out light.
$6.99
Houseplants are one of the best ways to introduce greenery to a home, but why stop there? Highlight yours with this forest-green planter. The stoneware material is super durable, making it suitable for use both indoors and outdoors, and we love how the glazed effect bounces light around your space.
$428
Display cabinets have had the seal of approval from us as a decorating idea, and now you can buy one in an on-trend forest green shade. Style your favorite objets - be it glassware, ceramics, or collectors' items - behind glass doors for a personally curated curiosity cabinet for guests to admire.
Lilith Hudson is the Junior Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news articles for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration that you need in your home. She discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. Lilith now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London (a degree where she could combine both) and has previously worked at the Saturday Times Magazine, ES Magazine, DJ Mag and The Simple Things Magazine.
