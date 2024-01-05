IKEA's New "Workout" Furniture is Genius — and You Won't Mind Having It in Your Living Room Either

If your New Year's resolution for 2024 is healthier living (isn't everyone's?), IKEA has just launched a new range of home training products hallmarked with the brand's classic Scandi design to help get you started on your goals.

Being the versatile homeware brand that IKEA is, the multi-functionality of these products means there's no compromise to the personal style of your home, either. The collection nails all the latest interior design trends for small-space living, seamlessly slotting into your home and helping to streamline your space.

The Swedish brand's new DAJLIEN collection, comprised of 19 products, most of which can be repurposed around the home, uses sage greens, bamboo, and clean whites for the flexible home gym range. The collection focuses on products that will blend into your living space, are easy to use, and as equally as easy to store.

'DAJLIEN was born from the desire to find smart solutions that address small space limitations and help people create a convenient and motivating place for exercise', says Sarah Fager, designer at IKEA of Sweden. Created and designed to become part of your home's everyday environment, the name of the collection, 'DAJLIEN', translates to 'daily' in Småland, the birthplace of IKEA. If you're ready to embark on your 2024 resolutions, these products are the perfect start, and they won't cost you the earth either.

What's new at IKEA?

DAJLIEN bench with storage, priced at $135 (Image credit: IKEA)

Our favorite product from the collection is the versatile IKEA storage bench, which can double up as a coffee table or entryway feature. Multifunctional furniture is one of the best space-saving tricks to adopt if your floorplan is at a premium, and this simple, Scandi-style bench offers a great solution to your storage woes.

Made from bamboo, natural rubber, and fiberwood, it not only promises a simple and stylish look in your home, but it has so many multifunctional uses. It can be used for a host of at-home workouts (as IKEA intended) as well as storage for your well-loved books, magazines, clothes, toys, and board games - the list really is endless. It's also built to last, and the soft rubber pad on top of the bench can be removed if you prefer a more neutral look.

What else is new in the DAJLIEN collection?

DAJLIEN collection, featuring DAJLIEN utility cart, priced at $74.99, DAJLEIN valet stand, priced at $59.99, and DAJLIEN step stool, priced at $44.99 (Image credit: IKEA)

That's not all the new collection has to offer, though. Besides a range of accessories for your home workouts, there's a host of clever items that can be repurposed anywhere in the home. We love IKEA's utility cart, for example, which can be used for workout equipment or towels, but also doubles up as movable storage around the home as it features large bamboo wheels and smaller plastic ones behind for ultimate portability wherever you need it.

It could be used for books in a children's bedroom, or as under-the-desk storage if you're in need of some added desk organization as it's small enough to roll away. It also features metal surfaces, so you can attach notes and to-do reminders using magnets.

Meanwhile, IKEA's valet stand can be used for towels or clothes while you exercise, but it also makes a chic and unusual option for hanging up your coats in a small entryway, living room, or bedroom. Made of steel and bamboo, it's decorative enough to feature anywhere around your home.

And if you struggle to reach the top of your kitchen cabinets, this nifty IKEA step stool may be the answer. Although designed for use for at-home training, there are many other ways to incorporate this sturdy stool into your space. It's easy to store and marries style and practicality, and we reckon it would make a great laptop stand for work-from-home days.

There are so many ways to introduce IKEA's new products into your space, but don't forget to think outside of the box! You can shop the entire DAJILIEN collection online.

