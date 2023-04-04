Hilton Carter's newest plant decor line at Target is here – and it might just have finally convinced me on artificial plants

In recent years, we've all learned to appreciate the power of plants in our interiors, with even the least green-thumbed among us harnessing the benefits of bringing the outdoors in. Whether used to brighten up a dull corner or to inject some color into an otherwise neutral scheme, houseplants really do make a home.

If there's one man who knows his stuff when it comes to using them, it's Hilton Carter. The famed interior stylist takes decorating with plants to the next level with his beautiful bohemian-inspired botanical spaces. Now, it's easier than ever to get his iconic look in your own home (without having to sift through an encyclopedia of plants) thanks to his limited-time collaboration with Target.

'This collection of greenery and accessories was designed with the intention to inspire all – from the novice plant parent to the green thumb expert – and help everyone introduce a little more greenery into their space,' says Hilton. 'My interest in plants started out as purely practical and a desire to create a space for myself that I would enjoy. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to inspire and bring the outdoors in and create a space that allows them to flourish.'

For those who prefer a more low-maintenance oasis, this new collection (his second with the homeware brand) features a selection of authentic-looking faux plants, too. You can shop the entire selection at Target, but here we've picked a few of our favorites that you won't want to miss.

Hilton Carter Social Links Navigation Plant and Interior Stylist Hilton received his Bachelor of Fine Art at the Maryland Institute College of Art and a Master of Fine Art in film from Art Center College of Design. While drawing and filmmaking became major parts of his life, Hilton started to develop his skills in the styling and design space and is the founder of Things by HC and author of several books including Wild Interiors and Living Wild.

Artificial plants

$20.49 (opens in new tab) Artificial Hanging Fern Plant Shop at Target (opens in new tab) With their decorative fronded leaves, ferns are a staple houseplant in interior design. This 10-inch artificial plant comes in a sleek ceramic white container that's strung with leather cords, perfect for hanging in a lackluster corner. $25.49 (opens in new tab) Artificial Polka Dot Plant Shop at Target (opens in new tab) Pretty polka dots make this faux begonia plant a showstopper. It's 16 inches tall and comes in a simple terracotta container which compliments the warm tones on the underside of the leaves. No worrying about strict watering regimes, either! $20.49 (opens in new tab) Artificial Hanging String of Pearls Plant Shop at Target (opens in new tab) This delicate trailing String of Pearls looks just like the real thing. The dinky plant is just four inches tall making it the perfect way to introduce some greenery to even the smallest of your spaces. $11.99 (opens in new tab) Artificial Nest Fern Plant in Ceramic Pot Shop at Target (opens in new tab) This frilly fern is the perfect centerpiece for your tabletop, the grey ceramic pot adding a contemporary edge to your space. The contrast of gentle green foliage and charcoal grey container is a masterful way of making the natural feel modern. $25.49 (opens in new tab) Artificial Monstera Plant Shop at Target (opens in new tab) Luscious monsteras are one of the most iconic houseplants out there, but the living plants aren't always easy to care for. Luckily, this faux plant promises healthy green leaves all year round, and we love the dimpled terracotta pot it comes in too. $100 (opens in new tab) Artificial Bird of Paradise Tree Shop at Target (opens in new tab) If you're looking to make more of a statement in the corner of your room, this floor-standing Bird of Paradise tree turns your hemmed-in spaces into a tropical oasis. We think the understated white pot is ideal for a more minimalistic look.

Plant pots