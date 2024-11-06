Wellness Guru Gwyneth Paltrow Just Shared a Breakdown of Her Bedding, and You Bet it Includes a $32,000 Mattress

The queen of wellness has spoken out about her components for good sleep, and the list is just as luxurious (and absurd) as you'd expect from the founder of GOOP. Now, whenever Gwyneth Paltrow says anything about health and wellness, I know two things: I'm going to quickly become obsessed, and it's going to be expensive. But even I was taken aback by the cost of her mattress of choice.

Gwyneth recently told Airmail "My sheets are from a company called Beltrami, in Italy. It’s funny you should ask about my mattress: Sorry to plug Goop, but I swear to God, we made one with an Avocado mattress. It’s an insanely expensive, luxurious mattress, and it is the greatest thing I’ve ever slept on in my life. And the pillows I use are from a place called Cuddledown."

It should come as no surprise that she sleeps on an Avocado mattress. Gwyneth collaborated with the sustainable sleep company on a range of luxury, organic beds and bed dressings in recent years. But the specific mattress in question reportedly features 29 individual layers, and takes a team of 12 craftsmen several weeks to hand-craft. It also costs between $22,000-$32,000 for just the mattress, with the complete bed costing closer to $60,000. (You also have to make an enquiry in order to purchase one.) Even Gwyneth has admitted that "It is ridiculous, but awesome!"

But that's not all she shared. She also gave a breakdown of her go-to pillow choice and the best bedding sets, but alas, they too fall into that luxury category that most will only be able to dream of. So, we found the next best thing! Investing in your sleep is important, and taking inspiration from the wellness guru herself is the perfect place to start.

Get Gwyneth's Exact Bedding

Essential Bottom Sheet View at Beltrami Boutique Price: €210 (approximately $228.75)

Shipping: €25 (approximately $27.23) Material: Autentica Fibra di Legno Beltrami (wood fibre) Of course, her sheets come from a luxury Italian linen house. The company has been operating since 1965, supplying textiles to luxury hotels, spas, and yachts. Oh, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Made with a satin weave, it can be monogramed, embroidered, and made in custom dimensions on request. Avocado x GOOP Mattress View at Avocado Price: Approximately $28,000 (mattress alone) Details: Book an Appointment to Purchase The 29-layered dreamy mattress in question. Made from the finest natural, organic materials and customised to your unique firmness, wood finish, base style, and height. It's the stuff dreams are made of, but comes with a price to boot. ON SALE 660 Pill White Goose Down Pillow View at Cuddle Down Price: $183 Size: Queen, Soft Expensive for pillows, but definitely way more in the realm of possibilities for most people. (Particularly as they're currently 25% off.) Choose your size, and whether you're a stomach sleeper, or someone who likes soft, medium, or O. fill.

Shop More Affordable Alternatives

Alas, we do not all have the budget of a movie star and business entrepreneur, so shopping Gwyneth's exact list, which she gave to Airmail Weekly, may have to stay...just a wish list. (Now could be a good time to keep an eye on the latest bedding deals). But I have also pulled a few favorite alternatives below.

The Ultimate Organic Mattress View at Avocado Price: $1614 Size: Full (also available in Twin, Twin XL, Queen, King, and Cal King) While still an expensive purchase, the Green Mattress from Avocado is a more reasonably priced option from the organic mattress brand. You can shop a few different styles from the company, including mattress topper additions as well. It may not be Gwyneth's exact one, but it is definitely still a choice that oozes luxury. Cloud Soft Organic Sateen Minimalist Bundle View at Coyuchi Price: $418.20 The Coyuchi bedding brand is a brand we love here at Livingetc. The price tag may seem steep, but for $400 you get a whole soft, cozy bedding bundle — a bit more bang for your buck than the sheets from Gwyneth's list. Plus, Coyuchi is also a GOOP-approved brand, so your spot-on for inspiration. Goose Feather Down Pillow View at Amazon Price: $43.90/set of 2 Part of what makes Gwyneth's pillows so lush, is the fact that they are a goose feather down. There are all types of pillows to choose from, but down is famously a luxe and comfortable choice. You may not have $183 to spend on a single pillow, so this option from Amazon is a great alternative. I have not tried them myself, but with around 400 five-star ratings, they are a reliable choice.

(Image credit: Darlene Halaby Photography, Design: Market Studio Interiors)

All of this to say, you still be inspired by her lavish sleep. You all deserve to transform your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary.

To stay true to the advice of the wellness expert, sleep is an essential part of staying healthy, and a bedroom should never be an afterthought when designing your home. There are many different factors to consider to better aid your sleep. Of course, you have the details like fans, scents, lighting, or temperature, but what good sleep comes down to in terms of design is the type of bedding and mattress you choose.

On her GOOP website, Gwyneth has shared that it's best to "choose a mattress that includes at least 95 percent organic content such as cotton, wool, or natural latex." The same goes for items like duvets, pillows, and sheets. If you are like me, and cannot shop Gwyneth's exact list, now is the time to get inspired and start planning the bed of your dreams.