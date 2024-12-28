The Flanagan Files: A Morning Buzz, Reflecting on Mirror, and the New Stores on My Hit list

Livingetc's contributing editor Keith Flanagan is our roving eye for the latest and greatest in design across the States. Each month, he gives us the low-down on the new launches, openings, trends, and more that have inspired him.

Even through the hubbub of New York in December, this month Livingetc's contributing editor Keith Flanagan has been all over to keep us in the loop of what's happening in the city, and the wider design scene for The Flanagan Files.

From a hotspot for a morning coffee (with a side of great style), to the new stores he's been visiting, this is what's been inspiring the editor this month.

Cafe Couture

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Sean Davidson / Gem Home) (Image credit: Sean Davidson / Gem Home)

On a recent morning, wide awake and craving a pastry, I decided to journey downtown to the new Gem Home by chef Flynn McGarry, who famously opened a New York restaurant at the tender age of 19.

Flynn’s new spot (which also stocks groceries and homewares, and is located below his own Nolita apartment) is refreshingly subtle with simple pleasures: red oak shelving, Louis Poulsen pendants, and walls in Farrow & Ball’s creamy Tallow paint.

It made me think about how, in the early morning, cafes offer one of our first doses of design — it’s not just caffeine that gets us buzzing, but the aesthetics of cafe culture, or even the simple spiral of a morning pastry. As far as early rises go, mornings here are off to a good start.

Soft Reflections

(Image credit: Ann Sacks)

The unsung heroes of our industry, at least to me, are photographers. A great photo makes or breaks an article – it gets an interior designer’s bold idea across in 2D.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My mind was on photographers while writing a piece on the comeback of mirrored walls, in part because mirrored surfaces are dreadful to photograph (they’re impossible to shoot straight on). I had this experience myself recently at the Ann Sacks showroom near Union Square, where I wanted to photograph a vanity backed by reflective ‘Versailles’ glass tiles inspired by antique mirrors; the tiles looked amazing in real life, but it was a serious challenge getting a satisfying photo without my own face in the reflection.

I’m taking a moment to reflect (ahem) on the photographers gracing our site – they deserve so much credit in our world, and I’m just here to write the captions.

Hey Nickey

(Image credit: Future)

The latest New York interior design store topping my list is Nickey Kehoe, an outpost of the LA brand founded by interior designers Todd Nickey and Amy Kehoe.

It’s an absolute gem tucked inside a Greenwich Village brownstone, complete with a furniture showroom on the upper floor (which feels like stepping into an actual home, because it is) with rehabbed vintage pieces and a garden level full of covetable household items that have a craft-made quality.

I myself walked away with too many things to count during a recent visit, including these Uashmama Placemats from Tuscany that look like leather but are actually waxed paper (much easier to clean, yet totally elevated). It’s the perfect place to pick up a housewarming gift… or in my case, a gift for yours truly.

HARD LAUNCH

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Joon Loloi)

After quietly teasing the debut for months, the founders of Loloi (the B2B rug brand and longtime Livingetc fave that’s collaborated with stars like Amber Lewis and Chris Loves Julia) just launched a whole new direct to consumer furniture brand called Joon Loloi.

Starting big on day one with over 500 pieces (plus many more in the months ahead and a clutch of boldfaced collaborations), the selection ranges from sofas and throw pillows to handmade decor in on-trend styles (like gentle curves and chocolate browns). For those who follow the industry, the venture is a pretty exciting gamble from a home decor brand with a solid legacy under its belt — it’s certainly one to watch.