Color experts reveal the biggest mistake you can make when painting an entryway

When it comes to painting your home, your entryway may not be at the top of your agenda. However, color experts suggest it should be. Whilst it is uncommon to spend a significant amount of time in this transitional space, it is no less important to curate your paint ideas carefully – as these choices will impact your entire scheme.

According to those in the know, it is a huge mistake to treat your entryway as a separate space when painting. Instead, you should choose a hue that complements the rest of your house – to create a natural flow throughout your space.

Before you pick up the paintbrush, Farrow & Ball's Brand Ambassador Patrick O'Donnell and Little Greene's Creative Director Ruth Mottershead reveal what you need to know.

The biggest entryway paint mistake – according to experts

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

'The hallway is essentially the spine of the home and a corridor into every room. Avoid jarring mistakes and consider the flow of colors through your home and how they correspond to one another,' Patrick says. Sharing his hallway paint ideas with Livingetc, the expert emphasizes that it is important to consider the 'flow through to other rooms when selecting your entryway color.'

However, with a host of color trends to choose from, how can you be sure you have selected the right tone for the space? While the answer depends on the colors used throughout the rest of your home, Ruth has some tips for getting it right.

'Hallways can sometimes be the very last area we think about, but often a space that is seen or viewed from multiple rooms, setting the tone for your home,' she begins.

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

The expert suggests choosing the same colors that differ slightly in tones – to create a 'clear visual link between spaces.'

'Use a differing scale from the same family, for example, French Grey Dark in one room, with French Grey Pale in the hallway, which will work beautifully,' Ruth says. She also recommends painting the woodwork and skirting in a similar grey to create a seamless transition between spaces.

Interior design trend enthusiasts may already recognize the similarities between this technique and the 'Color Drenching' movement that has dominated the industry over recent seasons. And, you wouldn't be wrong in making that connection.

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

'The 'color drenching' trend can be adopted in hallways too; this contemporary, cohesive approach delivers an impactful finish by painting woodwork, radiators, ceiling, and doors the same color as the walls. Perfect for creating a design statement,' Ruth adds.

It's officially time to re-evaluate our entryway paint choices.