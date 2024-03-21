Drew Barrymore Just Launched a Rolling 'Kitchen Island Table' That's Perfect for Small Kitchens

When it first launched, Drew Barrymore's 'Beautiful by Drew' range was all about giving functional kitchen appliances an aesthetic appeal. Now, as part of her foray into large furniture items, she's turned that ethos on its head and successfully made a primarily functional kitchen addition - a rolling island cart - a thing of beauty.

The latest addition to the Beautiful by Drew line is the small kitchen solution to an island that comes in a chic, contemporary style now the trademark of Drew's range. The wheeled cart is a versatile addition to any modern kitchen, but especially those on the smaller side where an extra surface, complete with shelving, can transform the way you use your space.

Not only does this clever take on a kitchen island offer more surface space and a more convenient floor plan, but it's also the solution to more storage and can even act as a place to sit. 'It has a butcher-block material on top, racks to store glassware, and shelves for stocking products or cookbooks,' says the team at Beautiful by Drew. 'And the best part is it’s on wheels, so you can move it around whenever necessary.'

(Image credit: Beautiful by Drew)

Many of us long for a sweeping kitchen island made with a luxurious marble countertop or a sparkling quartz, but for those with us with small kitchens, that's nothing but a pipe dream. The first thing any smaller kitchen forgoes is an island, and without that centerpiece in the very heart of the room, functional floorplans fall to the wayside.

That's where this clever new release from Beautiful by Drew comes in. The wheeled kitchen cart, available exclusively at Walmart, is less than 50 inches in width, less than 30 inches deep, and stands at standard countertop height, meaning it will fit seamlessly into virtually any kitchen, even when space is at a premium. And of course, if you don't want a clunky cart getting in your way when it's not in use, you can easily roll it elsewhere so it stands against the wall, nestles in your pantry, or sits in another room entirely.

If you're short on cabinet space in your kitchen, it's the ideal alternative for all your kitchen storage needs. With two lower shelves, the cart provides ample space for your essentials, allowing for organized and accessible storage. It's the perfect place to house your glassware too thanks to the inclusion of wine glass holders under the tabletop which turn the cart into a convenient mini-bar.



Wheeled Kitchen Cart View at Walmart Price: $368

Brand: Beautiful by Drew

Professional organizer Di Ter Avest, owner of Di is Organized, recommends rolling kitchen carts to all her clients with limited kitchen space. 'A lack of work surfaces is a common challenge in small kitchens and it can be frustrating when you're trying to prep meals with limited counter space,' she says.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'A typical solution to this problem is to utilize multi-functional furniture that can serve dual purposes, such as kitchen carts with butcher block tops or fold-down tables attached to the wall,' she continues. 'These mobile storage solutions can be moved around as needed and provide extra space for kitchen gadgets, cookware, or even a makeshift prep area.'

As with all of Drew's kitchen products, this unconventional kitchen island doesn't just offer a practical purpose, but looks seriously stylish, too. With a solid rubberwood top bookended by gold towel bars and S-hooks, the metallic finish adds a hint of luxury to the neutral, understated tabletop. You won't have to worry about safety, either, as two of the castor wheels are equipped with locking mechanisms for stability.

Priced at $368, it's a little pricier than other portable kitchen islands on the market, but it's certain to be a worthy investment if you're looking to maximize a small kitchen. For stylish storage that makes your kitchen more convenient than ever, it's a no-brainer!

A post shared by Drew Barrymore A photo posted by drewbarrymore on

Our top picks from the Beautiful by Drew range to style your kitchen island