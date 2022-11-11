Don't wait for Black Friday - this JBL 5.1 surround sound bar is $300 cheaper today

With the Black Friday sales period fast approaching, it can be tempting to wait until closer to the time to take advantage of the avalanche of savings on the horizon. But the offers are already coming in thick and fast, and chief among them is a $300 saving on JBL's excellent surround sound bar.

We love JBL home cinema products because they combine the streamlined design of the best soundbars while also including optional rear speakers built directly into the speaker. Simply remove the ends and place the two additional speakers behind you, and you can immediately enjoy surround sound for whatever you're watching.

The JBL Bar 5.1 is currently 38% off at Amazon, saving you more than $300 and shaving the price down to just under $500. It's an incredible deal on a speaker that offers more than just the average soundbar experience.

(opens in new tab) JBL Bar 5.1 | $800 $499.95 (save $300 on Amazon) (opens in new tab) Amazon has cut the price of the JBL Bar 5.1 down by 38%, meaning you can grab this soundbar, subwoofer and rear speaker set for less than $500. The detachable ends are completely battery-powered for greater convenience, and offer up to 10 hours of playback time. More than enough for that Sunday afternoon binge watch.

(Image credit: JBL)

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday happens on 25 November 2022, but as with previous years, don't expect the deals to be restricted to those 24 hours. Offers have already started appearing, and many offer significant savings on everything from home decor to the best surround sound systems, TVs, and more.

We will be bringing you the very best offers from across the web between now and the days following Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Make sure to bookmark our Black Friday hub to get the most up-to-date offers.