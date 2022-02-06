Chrissy Teigen and John Legend list Nolita penthouse for $18 million

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are selling their two New York penthouses for $18 million. The adjoining apartments are hidden in Brewster Carriage House, a Manhattan landmark that belonged to a luxury horse carriage maker in the 19th-century.

Their home is a hive of modern decorating ideas that pay tribute to the city’s grit through its exposed brick walls and 12-foot ceilings that fill the home with Soho sun. Here, we tour Nolita’s most stylish listing.

EGOT-award-winning singer John Legend and model-turned author Chrissy Teigen have an enviable property portfolio across the US. The celebrity couple plan on focusing their home-building and renovation energy in Los Angeles – where they recently sold their Beverly Hills home for around $18 million.

In Empire State, their two units consist of more than 6,100 square feet of living space – plus a rooftop terrace that boasts views of the neighbouring districts: between SoHo and Little Italy.

The terrace epitomizes urban garden ideas – and is dressed for a fashionable rooftop party – outdoor living room area included.

While the rooftop terrace showcases the best of New York City, the home’s interiors are equally as associable with the Concrete Jungle. The property’s architectural assets (including its trio of Juliet balconies, 12-foot ceilings and rustic exposed brick) pay homage to the building’s heritage.

The most contemporary of these assets come in the shape of a custom wine cellar (hidden underneath the stairs), an integrated sound system and a metallic fireplace that stands as the focal point of the main living space.

Model-turned chef and author Chrisy Teigen is the inevitable owner of an open-plan kitchen – complete with a central island drenched in Cristallo natural white quartz. The space also features Amuneal bespoke custom cabinets and an exclusive Miele appliance package – all of which turn the space into a trove of modern kitchen ideas .

Other notable rooms include the bedrooms that maintain the fashionable New York aesthetic through its continuation of exposed brick and metallic accents. The en-suite also features white Bianco Dolomiti marble and walnut-hued vanities to create the perfect bathing space – high above Downtown Manhattan.

