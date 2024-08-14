This Dinnerware Trend Is Cropping up All Over Celebrity Tablescapes This Summer (And We ID'ed Gwyneth Paltrow’s Exact Plates)

Hosting a dinner party is the epitome of an ideal summer evening. It's the perfect excuse to bring out all of your beautiful summer tableware, buy fresh flowers, and curate a menu of all your favorite foods - the best part being that you get to gather all your friends and loved ones around to enjoy it all with you.

Though any dinner party is a fabulous function, when the weather is nice, garden parties feel like something out of a coastal Italian getaway (we're specifically referring to the picturesque table in Call Me By Your Name). A beautiful alfresco tablescape will help you master the art of hosting, and we've noticed some particular dinnerware trends on A-listers' tables this summer. Our favorite? Blue and white tableware. Here's why we think a modern take on classic delftware is the perfect touch to your summer soiree.

Of course, the GOOP founder and actress, Gywneth Paltrow, was one of the first celebs we spotted sporting some of the best patterned plates . In one of her Instagram videos, she's seen prepping classic blue and white print plates while cooking her best summer dishes. Luckily for you, we have found her exact dishes to incorporate in your next gathering. But what we really wonder, is what keeps this classic combo trending?

We know what you are thinking - blue and white tableware for summer? Groundbreaking. Though we know this specific color combo is no newcomer to the table, it still seems to be cropping up everywhere this year, from Hollywood sweethearts like Miss Gwyneth, to famous influencer chefs like Nara Smith and Meredith Hayden.

Interior designer Barrie Benson attributes blue and white's persisting presence to the simple fact that blue and white looks good with everything. "It is a classic that never goes out of style, although it is definitely having a moment right now," she says. There is just no denying that summer is the perfect season for simple and chic color combo.

Jordan Held from homeware and fashion brand Tuckernuck also acknowledges the seasonal label. Jordan categorizes the palette as "a year-round color in my book, but it works for summer so well because it is bright and happy while still feeling polished and fresh".

Opting for blue and white is the perfect way to bring elegance to your table setting while not having to worry too much about finding the right harmonious pieces. Bold colorful serveware will make a statement, but may be harder to incorporate often. The best dinner sets will act as a neutral in your table setting, and allow you to be more courageous with the other layers of the table.

Both Barrie and Jordan agree that blue and white functions well as your everyday staple. "You can pair it with just about anything - browns, cognac, and natural colors for a cleaner look," notes Jordan. "Or try adding pops of color like pink and green for a brighter look."

The joy of having such an easy and fun base is that you can play around with color and pattern, and bring old and new together. You should get your garden party flower ideas ready, too, because Barrie tells us that this is a combo you can use with any color of flowers or linens, and just layer so many different things. "The possibilities are almost endless," she says.

As much as we may try to control all the pretty details of our table, hosting is an art that forces you to learn how to go along for the ride. Summer is all about having fun and enjoying the carefree warmth in the air, so embrace the beauty of your tablescape, no matter how it comes together.