Netflix star Kane Lim's LA home is a lesson in Scandi-style decor - take a tour here

The minimalist, Scandi-style decor movement has soared in popularity in recent years and shows no signs of slowing down yet. And if you're looking for some inspiration for the simple yet chic theme for your home, look no further than Bling Empire star Kane Lim's LA property, which he has just listed for $1.8 million.

Kane Lim is a real estate entrepreneur, who found fame on the Netflix show and amassed a strong social media following.

His understated, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is currently listed with Chrishell Stause of The Oppenheim Group – yes, the same Chrishell of Selling Sunset fame. So there's every chance we could see Lim's home on an upcoming season of the show!

Having been fully remodeled during Lim's residence, the 1,516 square foot property is a utopia of Scandi-Japanese zen, decorated in neutral tones and simple yet high-quality materials.

(Image credit: Justin Chung)

The home's original Midcentury design is still apparent in the simple structure of the home, but there have been some updates to bring it into the 21st century.

Its elegant kitchen takes center stage on the ground floor – with an oversized marble island and dining table, LG matte black smart appliances, luxury Brizo fixtures and boutique splashback tiles.

Low-hanging lights suspended from the ceiling also add a touch of industrial interior design to the Los Angeles abode, doing just enough to toughen the softer features.

(Image credit: Justin Chung)

Natural light floods through the rest of the home, thanks to ceiling-height windows in the main living space.

The expansive bi-fold doors, which wrap around to the kitchen and living space, also create a light and airy ground floor, accentuated by the light oak wood design and plaster finish.

(Image credit: Justin Chung)

In the primary suite the peaceful vibe continues, with elevated windows, a cream wall color, and subtle custom built in wardrobes.

The home's minimalist design creates a oasis of calm and serenity – as does the steadfast commitment to only white or wooden accessories.

(Image credit: Justin Chung)

Lim's bathroom is a lesson in minimalist chic, with an entirely white color palette giving off a utilitarian but ultra-relaxing feel.

The mini white tiles on the bathroom and the black framing around the windows complete the room.

(Image credit: Justin Chung)

It seems the design of this home has even extended into the hardscaped gardens too, which have been perfectly manicured in the style of a Japanese garden, complete with bonsai and maple trees.

There are also functional seating areas dotted around the outdoor space, to help the new home owners enjoy the spectacular views of Mount Washington.

(Image credit: Justin Chung)

This property is listed with Yonathan Balthazar of The Agency and Chrishell Stause of The Oppenheim Group.