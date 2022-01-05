The brand new launch from Arlo is making home security simpler than ever
With a sensor that monitors everything from water leaks to motion, the Arlo security system could be a gamechanger for security-conscious households
Arlo's long-awaited home security system has been revealed, complete with a truly multi-purpose sensor that monitors everything from leaks and temperature, to open windows and smoke.
The DIY system, which is impressive enough to earn the 2022 Innovation Award at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, presents a more streamlined, simple-to-use approach to home security. The sensor is capable of being used eight different ways - a welcome change for those who don't want to deal with multiple different devices across their home.
We are big fans of Arlo at Livingetc, with its products featuring on many of our buying guides including the best outdoor security camera. But, for those who want to do more than monitor the physical comings and goings inside and outside of their home, this could be a real gamechanger.
Tim Johnston, senior vice president of product at Arlo, said: " We engineered the Arlo Security System to not only complete Arlo's ecosystem but to address pain points common with other solutions on the market. The system's standout all-in-one multi-sensor simplifies life for consumers with its versatility, ensuring they can enlist one intelligent sensor to tackle a variety of use cases.
"Additionally, the system seamlessly works with existing Arlo security camera devices in a user's household to later on important information for complete, whole-home peace of mind - a benefit not available with competitive offerings."
The release also comes with news that Arlo is joining Matter - the new cross-compatible standard for smart home devices that we will all be hearing a lot more about in the coming months and years.
Unlike other DIY security systems from the likes of Ring, Arlo promises that its sensors can cover close to all of a home's security needs, and can be programmed and used in a way that best suits the individual household. Better yet, the sensors don't need to be hardwired, which is great for renters and homeowners alike.
How does the security system work?
As you can see in the image above, the system comes with a central hub/keypad, which has a built-in siren, motion sensor, and smoke/CO alarm sensor. With NFT technology, users can arm and disarm their system right from their mobile device, or they can use the keypad.
The sensors themselves will be controllable via Arlo's app. To get the most out of the system, you will likely need to subscribe to Arlo Secure, which gets you professional monitoring, better motion detection, storage in the cloud, and emergency response.
How will the Arlo security system work with existing doorbells and cameras?
If you have already invested in Arlo's security cameras or doorbells, then rest assured, the Arlo Home Security System has been designed to integrate into these set-ups for an enhanced experience, rather than a more complicated one. So, for example, if you own the excellent Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, it can be used alongside the wider system.
When will the Arlo Security System be released?
We don't have hard details of release as of yet, but everyone eager to get their hands on the system can sign up to be notified at the Arlo website.
Caroline has been a part of the Livingetc team since 2021, offering expert advice on the best smart tech for your home. Passionate about interiors and how technology can be integrated into daily living without sacrificing aesthetics, in her spare time she can be found shopping for the latest accent pieces for her own space.
